Barcelona moves ahead with renewal with Ansu Fati, despite harassment from European giants

Ansu Fati’s contract with Barcelona ends at the end of the 2021/22 season, but there is already an agreement lined up for renewal

the technician of the Barcelona, Ronald Koeman, revealed on Tuesday that the striker Ansu Fati is close to reaching an agreement to renew your contract with the Catalan team. The current bond ends at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Sources heard by ESPN they said that several European football giants sought out Ansu Fati’s agent, Jorge Mendes, to probe a possible transfer. However, the player made it clear that he wants to stay at the Camp Nou.

The sources also reported that the athlete’s new contract includes a staggered salary increase, with values ​​rising each season, helping Barça try to balance the accounts still shaken by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know the board is close to reaching a new contract deal with Ansu,” Koeman told a news conference on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s match against Dynamo Kiev for Champions League.

“This is great news for Barça, because we are talking about a player who can be the great brand in the long-term future of the club,” he celebrated.

Fati, aged 18, returned from an injury in September this year, after 10 months out for knee surgery.

His contract, which expires in 2022 and was negotiated by his previous agent, Rodrigo Messi, has an option to extend it for two years, but there is no understanding behind the scenes whether Barça would be able to activate this clause unilaterally.

Several agents consulted by the report said that this would not be possible, as minors can only settle three-season bonds. Barcelona sources do not confirm whether the clause remains in force, but point out that the main objective is to reach a new agreement with Jorge Mendes.

Fati, who has 15 goals in 47 matches for the blaugrans, will now become the 2nd canteran to renew with the Catalan team this month.





Midfielder Pedri, also 18, signed a new contract last week, until 2026, with a severance penalty of 1 billion euros (BRL 6.46 billion).