Beverly Hills Patties actress reveals twice banned from dating app – Monet

Alicia Silverstone at The Drew Barrymore Show (Photo: Reproduction)

Alicia Silverstone revealed that even famous people face difficulties when it comes to flirting with the help of dating apps. The Beverly Hills Girlfriends actress said in an interview with The Drew Barrymore Show that she was banned twice from a dating app for exchanging her online dating experiences with presenter Drew Barrymore.

Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki (Photo: Getty Images)

The 45-year-old star admitted to being banned from the same app twice: once when she made a fake account out of fear, the second time before going out on a date. “A few years ago I tried to log into one of the dating apps and put up a fake profile because I still didn’t feel comfortable being me and I got kicked out, got banned. And then I tried again, got the courage because I heard you were, and I I heard Sharon Stone was, so I said, ‘Well, if they can be, I can be,'” she told Barrymore.

Alicia Silverstone in the kitchen at home with her son (Photo: Instagram)

“So I stayed like myself and it took a lot of courage to do that. And then I did and I had a date planned and the day I went to find out about the date we were going to meet or something, I got banned. Poor guy. I was expelled like me too,” explained the actress, who didn’t have refreshment even using her own identity in the app. Alicia separated from her 13-year-old husband, Christopher Jarecki, in 2018; they share ten-year-old son Bear.

Stacey Dash and Alicia Silverstone in a scene from The Patties of Beverly Hills (1995) (Photo: Reproduction)

Drew, 46, who was married three times: to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995, to Tom Green from 2001 to 2002 and to Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016, also shared bad app experiences. The ‘ET: The Extraterrestrial’ and ‘The Panthers’ actress revealed that she had dated a guy who was very involved with his own stories. “It was a nightmare,” she recalled.

The presenter said that, before dinner, with only five minutes of chat, the boy admitted that a “torrid affair” had ruined his marriage and then spoke very badly of his ex-wife. When Drew couldn’t stand the deception anymore, he amended with a “Shall we have dinner now?”