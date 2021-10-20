Bia Kicis provokes Lira for determining the “vaccine passport” in the Chamber

Federal Deputy Bia Kicis (PSL-DF) provoked the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), after the determination to force the possession of the vaccination card against Covid-19 for access to the premises of the House.

Pelo Twitter, a aliada do presidente Jair Bolsonaro (sem partido) ironizou a medida adotada nesta terça-feira (19/10) para o retorno total das atividades presenciais para servidores e comissionados de deputados.

“President Arthur Lira, the vaccine does not prevent contagion or transmission of the virus. Therefore, this vaccination card is innocuous and violates the right of those who choose not to be vaccinated because they do not feel safe. If more than 90% is vaccinated, don’t they trust the vaccine?”, wrote the deputy.

See the publication:

Announcement

This Tuesday (19), the president of the Chamber, Deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), announced that the home office, started in March 2020, will be suspended from next Monday (25).

“All administrative and sanitary measures will be taken when returning to activities, including the presentation of the vaccination card,” Lira said on Twitter. The president of the Chamber, however, did not say whether the requirement would also apply to deputies.

As determined by the Chamber, facial protection is mandatory in all facilities, without exception. The rule is established in Ordinance 107/20, dated April 30th.

“It is determined that the use of a face mask is mandatory, as of April 30, 2020, in all the Chamber of Deputies”, says an excerpt of the document.