Biden government maintains discreet distance from Bolsonaro – Politics

Upon embarking for Quito, Ecuador, this Tuesday, 19, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, gives progress to what the Biden government established as a policy of “no friction” in the relationship with Brazil. The idea is not to “stretch the rope” with the Democrat base, which rejects an approximation with the Bolsonaro government, and also to avoid situations that could raise differences with Brasília, currently under the leadership of a government far from the current White House in many matters.

On his first trip to South America this week, Blinken will travel to Ecuador and Colombia, but left out the largest country in the region, Brazil.

The American government considers that the Brazil already hosted a high-level trip in August, with the visit of Jake Sullivan, national security advisor. But not including the country in the secretary of state’s itinerary is also a continuation of the American strategy of maintaining a strategic and discreet distance from Brasília.

Differences between the president’s policy are publicly known Jair Bolsonaro, declared a fan of the republican Donald Trump, and the american Joe Biden. Any step that demonstrates proximity to the Brazilian government is met with criticism within the Democratic party, Biden’s base, and activists close to the White House. The current assessment in Washington is also that it is difficult to establish a closer dialogue with Itamaraty without assuming positions that would put the two governments in conflict.

For this reason, the dynamic has been to maintain diplomatic, pragmatic and behind-the-scenes contact between the two countries, at the ministerial level, with no open channel between the presidents.

In Colombia and Ecuador, Blinken will meet with the presidents of both countries. In August, the first high-level trip by a representative of the Biden government to Brasília resonated badly among Democratic Party politicians. That’s because Sullivan hinted at the possibility of closer military cooperation with Brazil in the same week that Bolsonaro intensified his attacks on the country’s current electoral system. In Washington, the movement was read as a search for rapprochement with a president who was starting an offensive against Brazilian democracy.

As a result, in an effort to contain damages, the US government started to disclose information about the meeting between Sullivan and Bolsonaro. According to the Americans, Sullivan would have told the Brazilian president, in a very direct way, that the Biden government has “great confidence” in Brazilian institutions for the holding of free and fair elections.

After that, leading Democratic senators sent a letter to the Biden administration, in which they expressed concern about Bolsonaro’s attacks on the country’s electoral system. The text was signed by the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Menendez, and by three more senators, including Dick Durbin, chairman of the US Senate Judiciary Committee. Congressmen asked Blinken to make it clear that the relationship between the two countries will be at risk if Bolsonaro does not respect the democratic game in next year’s presidential elections.

A month ago, Biden and Bolsonaro shared the same stage, at the opening of United Nations General Assembly in New York, but have not met. The official justification was a change in the protocols for entering the UN plenary during the pandemic, but American advisers admit that, if Biden had wanted to, he would have at least greeted the president of Brazil, as is common.

Blinken, however, met with the Brazilian chancellor Carlos France, in New York, a month ago. Other meetings between ministers from both sides have taken place. The meetings between ministers have been used by the Brazilian government to say, behind the scenes, that the conversation with the Americans is going well and that the dialogue is still on.

This Tuesday, Blinken called France. He also spoke by phone with foreign ministers from Chile and Colombia, who will host an immigration meeting this Wednesday. The theme is the focus of the American’s trip this week. The US has seen record numbers of irregular immigrants arrive this year. More than 1.5 million people have been detained on the country’s southern border since October last year.

Brazil will participate in tomorrow’s forum, which will be virtual — except for the presence of the Americans in Bogotá. According to US State Department spokesman Ned Price, in the phone call, Blinken “recognized Brazil’s leadership in assisting vulnerable immigrant populations, including Haitians and Venezuelans.” They also “discussed further collaboration to stem the uncontrolled flow of irregular immigration into the region,” Price said. In September, when the two met at the UN, Blinken even asked France for Brazil to receive part of the Haitian immigrants who tried to enter the US en masse through the Texas border.

Embassy

The US is also without an ambassador in Brazil since the retirement of Todd Chapman in July — who was seen in the American capital as a man too aligned with Bolsonaro. The White House has not announced who will be in charge of American diplomacy in the country.

A domestic impasse contributes to the delay in choosing the name to be indicated to Brazil. In government for nine months, Biden managed to land few appointments to relevant diplomatic posts inside the US and abroad. The Senate has an extensive list of nominations already made to be considered, but the queue is stopped, blocked by Republican senators.