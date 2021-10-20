Biomarker can predict covid-19 severity, according to study

A biomarker used to measure the level of cellular health makes it possible to accurately calculate the probability of a person developing a more or less severe case of covid-19 even before contracting the disease, reveals a scientific study. A simple test of nasopharyngeal material collection is enough to gather all the necessary information.

The research was carried out by an international team, with Portuguese participation, led by Rajan Gogna, from the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of Copenhagen, Denmark.

According to Gogna, the discovery may have positive effects in the next phases of pandemic crisis management, by allowing the identification of the potential severity of a given covid case in its initial phase, enabling a faster, more targeted and effective hospital response, contributing to the better organization of health systems.

On the other hand, in countries that are having difficulties in controlling the pandemic or in those that have weaker health systems and less access to vaccines, the application of the study’s conclusions will allow the orientation of available resources for people with a greater propensity to contract covid more severe and thus contain the disease more effectively.

hFwe-Lose, the key

It is the level of cellular health of the lungs that defines whether a person will suffer a more or less severe case of covid-19, and this reading can be done before contracting the disease, explains the study’s lead author. Rajan Gogna is referring to hFwe-Lose, a protein that has recently been shown to be a biomarker that signals the health of lung cells.

The human organism has a system that promotes the extinction of non-viable cells and also those that, although viable, are functioning at a level below what is necessary for perfect cellular health. The hFwe-Lose biomarker identifies these “suboptimal” cells, which increase with age or in people suffering from hypertension, obesity, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, and other diseases already known as aggravated risk factors in a covid. -19.

The research analyzed infected lung tissue from people killed by covid-19 and confirmed a large accumulation of hFwe-Lose in areas where cell death was found. Comparing samples taken from people with all these characteristics, but split between covid and non-covid patients, the study determined that hFwe-Lose had a “significantly higher” expression in the first group.

The data suggest that the expression of this biomarker in the lower airways is “clearly” indicative of a more severe or even fatal case of covid-19, but, given the greater difficulty in obtaining tissue samples, it is not a good prognostic method.

Samples collected through nasopharyngeal collection (the swab test) in early covid patients were also studied and it was concluded that the expression of hFwe-Lose in these collections is “consistent” with data collected in the lower respiratory tract.

Thus, the common nasopharyngeal material collection tests were established by this study as an essential tool, because, allowing easy sample collection, they also contain all the necessary information to be able to predict the severity of a given covid case.

Rajan Gogna said the prognostic method now proposed is “more accurate” than the current one, which results from a combination of other biomarkers (Ferritin, D-dimer, C-reactive protein and neutrophil/lymphocyte ratio) with factors such as the age of the patient. patient and associated comorbidities.