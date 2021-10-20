Bitcoin has the best day in history, ETF moves US$ 1 billion and more issues that will move the crypto market today

SAO PAULO – Bitcoin (BTC) reached on Tuesday (19) the highest daily closing in its history, hitting US$ 64,490 at the brokerage Bitstamp. The value was just below the high of $64,900 reached on April 14, when the digital currency closed the day at $63,577. At 7:02 am today, the cryptocurrency was trading at an average of $63,960 on the exchanges.

Although the markets registered records in euros and yen, for example, it was not this time that the cryptocurrency surpassed its highest price in dollars. There was high anticipation for a new high yesterday in the excitement surrounding the release of the first US Bitcoin ETF.

But ProShares’ ETF did not disappoint. Its debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) had more than US$ 570 million invested and nearly US$ 1 billion in trading volume, the second largest in the history of the exchange, only behind BlackRock’s US Carbon Transition Readiness, which registered $1.16 billion in volume on the day of listing in April.

Trading under the ticker BITO, the ETF allows investors to buy an asset that tracks the price of Bitcoin, but without actually owning the underlying asset. Investors traded 24,313 shares on the first day with prices ranging between $40 and $42.15 each.

On Wednesday, while Bitcoin is parked at around $64,000, several tokens from cryptocurrency brokers soared in price. OKB (OKB), from OKEx, Huobi Token (HT), from Huobi, and KuCoin Token (KCS), from Kucoin, go up between 8% and 25% on the day. FTX’s asset, FTX Token (FTT), is also doing well, with gains of 6.8% in the last 24 hours.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:03 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) $63,960 +2.6% Ethereum (ETH) $3,866 +1.7% Binance Coin (BNB) $485 -0.5% Cardano (ADA) $2.12 -0.4% XRP (XRP) $1.10 +1.5%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours OKB (OKB) US$23.07 +25.2% Huobi Token (HT $8.38 +10.5% Near (NEAR) US$8.53 +9.4%+ KuCoin Token (KCS) $14.28 +8.6% Earth (LUNA) US# 39.02 +8.3%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Flow (FLOW) $12.82 -7.3% Stacks (STX) $2.23 -5.3% Ecomi (IMO) US$0.00652416 -4.8% Fantom (FTM) $2.32 -4.7% Celsius Network (CEL) $5.22 -2.4%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 61.52 +4.09% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 86.60 +5.61% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 63.75 +2.66% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 23.01 +6.58% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 15.62 +3.10%

See the main news from the crypto market this Wednesday (20):

US wants Facebook to give up cryptocurrency wallet pilot

A group of US senators wants Facebook to drop the tests of the Novi cryptocurrency portfolio announced yesterday.

In a letter, lawmakers, led by Senator Elizabeth Warren, urge Mark Zuckerberg’s firm to “immediately close” the project.

“Given the extent of the scandals surrounding your company, we wrote to express our strongest opposition to Facebook’s revived effort to launch a cryptocurrency and digital wallet, now branded ‘Diem’ and ‘Novi’ respectively,” the document said.

The Diem project, formerly Libra, came under strong pressure for changes in the US after proposing the creation of a stablecoin backed by a basket of fiat currencies, such as the dollar and the euro. The criticism caused the asset to be modified to reflect only the price of the US currency, but it has not yet received the green light from regulators.

Meanwhile, Facebook plans to start testing the portfolio using stablecoin Paxos Dollar (USDP) in partnership with Paxos and Coinbase, which will offer custody of the digital assets. The Beta phase of the service began on Tuesday (19) in the US and Guatemala.

Crypto-asset managers accumulate US$72 billion in assets under management

Managers specializing in cryptoactives already reach $72 billion in equity, points out the most recent report by CoinShares. The brand comes after input of over US$ 69.9 million in Bitcoin products, in what was the fifth consecutive week of positive balance in investments in cryptocurrency.

The move, says CoinShares, stems directly from optimism surrounding ProShares’ ETF approval.

“The SEC’s recent decision to allow a futures-based ETF in the US could generate more significant inflows in the coming weeks as US investors start adding positions,” the document noted.

Some altcoins also attracted the attention of investors last week, with the highlight being Polkadot (DOT), which received US$ 3.6 million more after announcing an investment of US$ 770 million in its ecosystem.

Cardano (ADA), although having lost steam after an impressive increase in August, also registered a positive balance for the week in investment products, with inflows of US$ 2.7 million.

