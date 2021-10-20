Bitcoin hits a new historic high by surpassing the US$ 65,000 mark – Cryptocurrencies

SAO PALO – Bitcoin (BTC) reached its new all-time high this Wednesday (20th) after surpassing the US$ 64,863 mark, an old maximum that had been reached on April 14 this year, in a movement of strong appreciation that has occurred since the end of last week.

In the last 7 days, the largest cryptocurrency in the world jumped about 20%, gaining US$ 10 thousand in value, and at 10:45 am (Eastern time) today it was operating with an appreciation of more than 4.5% in the accumulated 24 hours, quoted at US$65,950. With that, Bitcoin now accumulates appreciation of 123% in 2021.

The movement is accompanied by other digital assets, such as Ethereum (ETH), which rises 4.6% to US$4,000, also approaching its historical maximum, in addition to Cardano (ADA), with less intensity.

The increase is widespread and among the 20 largest cryptos in the world in market value, only two, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Algorand (ALGO) do not register gains. As a result, the total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market rises to $2.56 trillion.

Investors’ optimism has been fueled in recent days by news released on Friday (15) by news agency Bloomberg that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would approve the country’s first Bitcoin ETF , what actually happened.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF began trading on Tuesday, which does not invest directly in Bitcoin, but rather in cryptocurrency futures traded on the Chicago derivatives exchange (CME).

And even if this model displeases the most purist enthusiasts, the product is seen as essential to bring a new wave of investors to Bitcoin, especially institutional ones, which, in turn, helps in the asset’s valuation (see more here).

With lower rates than funds, ETFs also have greater liquidity and tend to be more pleasing because they are within the regulation of the financial market. This serves as a gateway for smaller investors who are still afraid to buy crypto-actives directly, while providing peace of mind for institutional investors to enter this market.

