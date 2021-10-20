Bitcoin price exceeds US$ 65,000, the highest value in history

The Bitcoin cryptocurrency has now reached the US$ 65,000 mark, the highest value the currency has registered since its creation in the late 2000s.

At around 12:00 (GMT) today, 1 bitcoin was equivalent to just under US$ 67,000. It is the first time that the cryptoactive exceeds the price of $65,000 — in April, it had reached something close to that, at $64.8 thousand.

The recent spike in the price of bitcoin — last week the currency was still operating below $60,000 — is mainly due to the fact that there is excitement over the fact that the currency can now operate as an exchange-traded fund. of stocks in the United States.

The first investment fund indexed in bitcoin, a practice that already exists in countries in Asia, Canada and even Brazil, debuted yesterday on the New York Stock Exchange, in the USA.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), the fund’s full name, whose evolution is directly linked to bitcoin variations, closed up 4.95% yesterday, at $41.98 per share.

The record is yet another record of how 2021 has marked bitcoin’s history: a year with a strong rise in the first half, driven by Tesla, and the fact that cryptoactive became the official currency in El Salvador, but also had regulatory pressure in China.