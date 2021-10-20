Boeing faces new problems like the 787

One of today’s most modern planes, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner has been facing a number of problems since it entered commercial operation in October 2011. More recently, it has been reported that some of the jet’s titanium components have been produced defective over the past three years. years old.

While this does not affect flight safety immediately, it does spark a warning about the risks the model could face in the future. This is one more controversy involving the company, which, after the crisis involving the 737 Max, began to focus on its projects in a different way to prevent mistakes with that model from being repeated.

Deliveries of the 787 have been suspended since May as the company conducts investigations with its suppliers and delivers data to the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), the industry’s regulatory body in the United States, to ensure its procedures are secure. (read the full Boeing note at the end of this article).

According to “The Wall Street Journal”, today the company has more than R$ 136 billion (US$ 25 billion) in aircraft of the model stopped, as they continue to be produced despite not being shipped to the purchasing airlines. The company has about 100 units of the 787 in stock awaiting the resumption of deliveries.

Fire in the batteries

JA829J flight 787 battery damaged after catching fire in 2013 Image: NTSB

In addition to the issue of titanium considered “weak” by the 787’s standards, the company has already had to deal with other issues involving the plane. In 2013, the aircraft fleet was prevented from flying around the world due to battery problems.

One of the first cases occurred in January of that year, on a Japan Airlines 787-8 that had landed moments earlier at Boston Logan International Airport, in the United States. Cleaning workers detected smoke in the plane, and maintenance crews, opening the battery compartment, found flames.

None of the passengers or crew were on board at the time, and the fire was controlled without causing further damage. After a review of materials and manufacturing procedures, the FAA cleared the plane to return to flight that same year.

A few months after returning to operation, an Ethiopian Airlines 787 caught fire at Heathrow airport, in London (England). Although the fire was initially attributed to the batteries, the location where it occurred is not close to the compartment in which they are stored, and it is most likely that a short circuit was the real reason for the accident.

In early 2014, again a problem with the batteries raised concerns about the model. This time, the failure was detected during a planned maintenance and with no passengers on board.

In 2021, the company discovered gaps in the assembly of part of the model, which could lead to early wear and tear on the plane, which already has more than 1,000 units delivered. Each plane that is subject to the problem will be analyzed and, in case of repair, the manufacturer will have to bear the maintenance costs.

Interior of a Boeing 787 on the manufacturer’s assembly line in the US Image: Disclosure/Boeing

What are the risks?

According to the manufacturer, these problems are being monitored and resolved on a daily basis. Some of them were detected even before the planes flew, as is the case of software failure or the quality of parts made of titanium.

To date, there is no record that these production issues could put flight safety at risk. Still, when imminent danger is detected, planes can be banned from flying, as has been the case with the 787 over the past decade.

unusual system

A curious aspect of the 787 is related to software that controls one of the electrical systems. If the plane was left running for 248 days (the equivalent of more than eight months) without interruption, the plane’s generators could be shut down for safety.

However, the chance of this happening is practically nil, as it only takes a single turn off the plane for the 248-day period countdown to be restarted. In addition, a plane is not turned on for that long, being turned off frequently every few days at most.

New technologies

Boeing 787 is one of the most advanced models on the market, and one of the first to use composite materials in the fuselage Image: Disclosure/Boeing

The 787 is not an evolution of the 777, a model that started flying in 1994. Much of its development revolves around new technologies, such as composite materials and the replacement of various systems with electrical mechanisms.

Half of its fuselage, for example, is made of these composite materials, such as those formed by joining carbon fiber and resin. Until then, commercial aircraft had their outer part made mainly of aluminum sheets.

The presence of electrical systems also gained traction on the 787, unlike other models from Boeing itself. From the activation of the motors, usually done pneumatically, to the operation of the air conditioning system, various equipment on board started to be operated by electrical and electronic devices.

Read the full Boeing note:

“The application of our Quality Management System shows that we have made progress in improving the quality of our production and delivery systems from the very beginning. We continue to raise the standards to which we are committed and strengthen our focus on quality.

We encourage members of our team and supply chain to flag any issues that need attention, and it’s when these points are raised that it’s clear our efforts are working.

Even when these issues result in a short-term impact on operations, we are confident that our approach is the right one to drive long-term safety, stability and quality right from the start.”