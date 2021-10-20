Bolsonaro committed serious crimes in the pandemic, but not genocide, says Omar Aziz

the president of Covid’s CPI, senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), said this Tuesday (19), in an interview with the newspaper O Globo, that the president Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) committed serious crimes in the pandemic, such as a crime against humanity and quackery, but not genocide.

“The big concern about genocide is that if you already have a crime against humanity, it’s already a very big crime, and it’s already been proven and ‘disproved’ by it. Bolsonaro purposely made agglomerations, Bolsonaro preached herd immunization, preached unproven medicine, was a charlatan prescribing medicine without efficacy… So, he has serious crimes, but genocide is much more serious than all that. My fear is that this crime (genocide) will be filed in the future and others will say ‘see, they were wrong’. But if Renan maintains this point, I will vote in favour”, said Aziz.

The interview was granted before the decision of the senators that dropped charges of murder and genocide against Bolsonaro of the final report of the CPI that should start to be read this Wednesday (20) in the commission.

Aziz also said he was against suggesting the indictment of the president’s 01 son, the senator Flavio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ), for the crime of administrative law, as stated in the draft of the senator’s report Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), for assessing that there is not enough evidence.

