Bolsonaro confirms Brazil Aid of R$ 400 and promises respect for spending ceiling

by Ricardo Brito

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) -President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed this Wednesday the value of 400 reais for the Auxílio Brasil, a program that will replace Bolsa Família, and guaranteed –without giving details– that he will respect the public spending ceiling, one day after an impasse over the origin of the resources and a strong reaction from the financial market in relation to this change.

“Yesterday (Tuesday) we decided –as Emergency Aid is coming to an end– to increase the former Bolsa Família, now called Auxílio Brasil, of 400 reais”, said the president at an event in Ceará.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that these resources come within the Federal Budget itself. No one will break the ceiling, no one will make any mistakes in the Budget”, he assured.

The president said it would be extremely unfair to leave 17 million people receiving “as little” as is currently paid by Bolsa Família, at a time when the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic are hitting the most vulnerable.

The day before, the government even scheduled the announcement of Auxílio Brasil, in a ceremony at the Palácio do Planalto, but withdrew. The withdrawal was due to uncertainty about the size of the hole to the spending ceiling in the design to set up the new government cash transfer program, according to two sources at the Ministry of Economy with direct knowledge of the matter.

On condition of anonymity, one of the sources stated that the amount agreed between the political wing and the economic team was around 30 billion reais outside the ceiling, but that articulations were already being made during the afternoon of Tuesday so that the amount was larger, thus accommodating space for the rapporteur’s amendments, especially coveted in an election year.

The amount allocated to these amendments, which are made by the parliamentarian chosen to report the Annual Budget Law (PLOA), gained importance in the preparation of the last budget pieces.

Information about these amendments is not transparent and observers have pointed out their use to favor the electoral bases of congressmen close to the president.

Tension over fears threatening the country’s fiscal credibility due to spending proposals outside the spending ceiling caused the main Brazilian stock index to tumble and the real to fall on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ricardo BritoEdition by Maria Pia Palermo)

