Bolsonaro visits Ceará for the 4th time; follow in real time – PontoPoder

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) returns to Ceará this Wednesday (20) to visit water infrastructure works in Russas, in the Jaguaribe Valley. will be the fourth time of the president in the state since he was elected.

Journey of the Waters

The visit is part of the Journey of the Waters, an initiative of the Federal Government that involves advertisements and deliveries of works in ten northeastern cities. The itinerary is expected to end in Propriá, in the interior of Sergipe, on the 28th.

THE main work that integrates the Jornada das Águas in Ceará — and that will count with the presence of the president to launch the public notice — is the construction of the Salgado’s extension. However, visits by the presidential entourage are also planned — without the presence of Bolsonaro — to the Taquarão Reservoir, in Caucaia, and to the Banabuiú Dam, which must undergo recovery.

Remember the president’s last visit

Before this Wednesday (20), Bolsonaro came to Ceará last August 13 to deliver 2,800 housing units under the federal program Green and Yellow House, in Juazeiro do Norte.

In his speech during the visit, the president criticized the measures to combat Covid-19 taken by Governor Camilo Santana (PT). He said: “The isolation measures were very poorly received by the population. This is more than malice, it is a criminal act.” To which Camilo later countered: “A criminal is ignoring the loss of more than half a million lives.”