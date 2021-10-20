Bone in car found in river may be from mother or children missing in 2002

Anthropologists from the University of Indianapolis, USA, yesterday, together with investigators, examined a car found on the bottom of the Ohio River near Leslo Park, in Aurora, in the state of Indiana. Inside it was located a bone that scientists believe to be human. The vehicle, a 1997 Nissan Pathfinder, has belonged to a family that has disappeared since 2002.

The connection of the cases was made through the registration of the car, in the name of Stephanie Van Nguyen, at the time 26 years old. She disappeared in April 2002 with children John, 3 years old, and Kristina, 4 years old. At the time, investigators from the Delhi County Police Department in Ohio gathered information that Nguyen left a note for the family saying he was going to the river, but the car has not been found so far.

The vehicle was found on Oct. 14 after divers combed the river with the use of a lateral sonar. It was about 15 meters deep and 90 meters from the shore. Indiana State Police initiated an investigation and took the material to a safe location.

Car was located using sonar technology, in a stretch of the Ohio River near Aurora, in the state of Indiana (USA) Image: Reproduction / Indiana State Police (USA)

According to authorities, anthropologists believe the bone recovered inside the vehicle is human, and it will be sent to a laboratory for confirmation of origin. In a statement, the police said the investigation was still ongoing.

If they were alive, Stephanie would be 43, and her children, John and Kristina, 20 and 21, respectively.