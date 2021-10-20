Born in March and April can now apply for a loan through Caixa Tem | Economy



Credit contracting will be done 100% digitally and has a calendar according to the month of birth of the customers – Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

Published 10/19/2021 15:12 | Updated 10/19/2021 15:20

Rio – Caixa Tem customers born in March and April can now update the app and register in the app to request Caixa Tem Credit, subject to approval. Since September 27th, January and February birthdays are able to apply for a digital loan. The client may contract amounts between R$300 and R$1 thousand, with payment in up to 24 installments. The credit contracting will be done 100% digitally and has a calendar according to the month of birth of the customers, it is not necessary to go to a bank branch. Just access the app and follow the directions. The staggered action runs until December 27th.

Check the calendar:

Born in January and February – September 27th

Born in March and April – October 18th

Born in May and June – November 8th

Born in July and August – November 29

Born in September and October – December 13th

Born in November and December – December 27th

Credit lines Caixa Tem customers can request one of the loan lines directly through the application, both subject to the bank’s credit risk analysis: Cash Credit Has Staff – Loan with free allocation for whatever the client needs, including to use for personal expenses, such as debt payments; Cash Credit You Have for Your Business – Loan for productive investment oriented towards your business expenses, such as obtaining resources to pay suppliers, water, electricity, internet bills, rent, purchase of raw materials and/or goods for resale, among others. The two lines of credit differ in terms of the allocation of resources. For both lines, the contracting amount is from R$300 to R$1 thousand, the interest rate is 3.99% per month, with payment in up to 24 installments.

How to hire The customer must update Caixa Tem for free from the Google Play or Apple Store app stores. Then access the application and select the option “Update your registration” in the menu. The step-by-step upgrade includes scanning the user’s identity document and selfie photo. The customer will have the evaluation of their registration completed within 10 days. After updating the registration, the account changes from Digital Caixa Social Savings to Digital Savings+, and when clicking on the ‘Crédito Caixa Tem’ option, the option to request a loan will be presented, the simulation for the customer to indicate the amount and amount of installments to be paid, with automatic evaluation to verify if the customer has a limit to be made available, as requested. The loan is credited exclusively to the customer’s Digital Savings+ after contracting. Installments are debited monthly from the same customer account. Information on how to hire, make the payment or even pay off the loan is available at www.caixa.gov.br/caixatem.

New clients

For those who are not yet Caixa Tem customers, the calendar for opening the Poupança Digital+ account starts on November 8th for those born from January to June. The possibility of requesting credit will also be made available to new users, that is, all Brazilians will be able to have their digital account at Caixa and request Caixa Tem Credit. See the calendar:

Born January through June – November 8th

Born in July and August – November 29

Born in September and October – December 13th

Born in November and December – December 27th

Registration update According to the bank, the registration update is necessary to provide the necessary information for the customer’s credit risk assessment, since the Digital Social Poupança was opened without all the data for requesting and evaluating the loan, such as income and address.

“Furthermore, Law No. 14.075/2020 establishes that the Digital Social Savings Account, created with the purpose of enabling the credit of social benefits, can be converted into a Digital Savings Account after the client completes his/her registration data. In this way, the account starts to provide opportunities for the offer of banking products and services available in traditional savings accounts”, explained the bank.