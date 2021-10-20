Botafogo takes a stand on lease agreement with mall: “Broadly unfavorable conditions” | firefight

Botafogo filed a lawsuit last week in order to readjust the rent of Shopping Casa & Gourmet. The club’s intention, as informed in a statement on Tuesday, is to value the assets and review contracts that it considers to be harmful. The idea is to be able to readjust what you receive in order to have a contract consistent with the value of the place.

“Botafogo confirms the information that it went to court with an action to review the rents of the Shopping Casa and Gourmet stores last Friday. As part of the ongoing process of reviewing contracts and valuing assets, the Club analyzed the contracts in force with the mall, which are in largely unfavorable conditions, and seeks to readjust the agreement with values ​​of the size of the space’s potential and under market parameters.”

The information was initially published by the Lauro Jardim column, of the O Globo newspaper. Currently, the club receives R$ 25,000 a month for renting the mall, which is next to General Severiano’s headquarters. Botafogo wants at least R$ 750,000 per month. The action is linked to the review of contracts mentioned a few times by CEO Jorge Braga, hired in 2021 to organize Alvinegra’s finances.

The agreement to rent the space was signed in the 1990s, when Botafogo recovered General Severiano’s headquarters. At the time, the club’s administrative vice was Carlos Eduardo Pereira, responsible for the negotiation.

Fiscal Council questioned contract

In the same opinion as the Botafogo’s Fiscal Council disapproved of the 2020 accounts and asked for an investigation against the board led by Nelson Mufarrej, from June this year, the group also questioned the contract with Shopping Casa & Gourmet.

In the document to which the ge had access, the counselors observe the following points about the situation:

The club did not receive the remuneration it would have been entitled to on the mall’s parking lot billing;

the club did not make the necessary efforts and resources to monitor and audit the remuneration owed by the mall;

evidence was found that the market values ​​used in the leasing of similar spaces in shopping centers would perceive Botafogo as potentially much higher than what it actually perceived in 2020;

the accounting for rent receipts from January to September 2020 was not identified;

in relation to the contract with the Toca da Traíra restaurant (attached to Shopping Casa & Gourmet), it is identified that the contractual instrument was made with individuals and not with legal entities with activities related to the operation of bars and restaurants;

the contractual documents supporting the reduction in rent values ​​due to the pandemic from R$45 thousand to R$13.5 thousand per month were not made available.

At the time, the Fiscal Council called the Appeals Judgment Board to deal with possible irregularities. The group also requested the hiring of a new independent audit to analyze alvinegra’s finances. The group pointed out administrative errors of the old administration, mainly those that resulted in a deficit of R$ 139 million last year.

