Botafogo takes legal action to change mall rent from R$25,000 to R$750 thousand

O Botafogo tries to reverse old contracts to seek new values ​​and try to breathe in the financial crisis. The club filed a lawsuit in court to change the rent value of Shopping Casa & Gourmet, property that belongs to Alvinegro, from R$ 25,000 monthly to R$ 750,000 monthly.

+ Final straight: Botafogo enters the last Serie B commitments with good numbers and head-to-head confrontations



The priority is next to General Severiano, the headquarters of Botafogo. The structure has 7,000 square meters in Botafogo, a neighborhood in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The current board of Glorioso does not agree with the values ​​and seeks an adjustment of the figures in court. The news was first given by Lauro Jardim and confirmed by THROW!.

O There! had published in early August that Jorge Braga, CEO of Botafogo, was reviewing the mall’s contracts. After the study, the conclusion was that the values ​​are below the market and that Alvinegro loses in these negotiations.

Carlos Eduardo Pereira, president of Alvinegro between 2015 and 2017, was involved in the signing of the contract carried out in the 1990s. The agent, who was then working as a shopping mall director, signed the agreement, which has similar values ​​lasting until today.

If Botafogo’s action is accepted, the club will go from R$300,000 earned annually to R$9 million, which would represent a 3000% increase in the mall’s prices.