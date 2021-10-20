Botafogo x Brusque: probable squads, embezzlement and where to watch

This Wednesday, at 8:30 pm, Botafogo and Brusque face off, at Nilton Santos Stadium, for the 31st round of Serie B. Alvinegro is looking for a victory and expects a stumbling block from Coritiba to take the lead. Brusque, on the other hand, is looking for a good result to distance themselves from the relegation zone of the championship.

Botafogo is looking for a victory at home to be able to get closer and closer to the Serie A at Brasileirão. The distance between Alvinegro, the vice-leader, to the fifth place, the CRB, is just two points. Thus, if the team wins the match, it can increase the advantage to five points, as the CRB has already played in this round.

Enderson Moreira’s team will have two important comebacks. Rafael is back on track after being away for two games due to injury. And left-back Hugo, who hasn’t played since August, returns after recovering from a collarbone injury.

DATASHEET

Botafogo x Brusque

Date and time: 10/20/2021, at 8:30 pm

Local: Nilton Santos Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Dyorgines Jose Padovani de Andrade (ES)

Assistants: Vanderson Antonio Zanotti (ES) and Katiuscia M Berger Mendonça (ES)

VAR: Leone Carvalho Rocha (GO)

Where to watch: Premiere and realtime of the THROW!

BOTAFOGO (Technician: Enderson Moreira)

Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges (Jonathan), Carli, Kanu and Carlinhos; Barreto, Pedro Castro (Oyama) and Chay; Warley, Marco Antônio and Rafael Navarro.

Suspended: nobody

Hanging: Diego Loureiro, Diego Gonçalves, Romildo, Marco Antônio and Barreto

Outside: Gatito, Romildo and Jonathan Silva.

BRUSQUE (Technician: Waguinho Dias)

Ruan Carneiro; Toty, Éverton Alemão, Claudinho and Airton; Rodolfo Castro, Evandro and Jhon Cley; Thiago Alagoano, Garcez and Edu.

Suspended: João Carlos and Zé Mateus

Hanging: Bruno Lopes, Diego Mathias, Rodolfo Potiguar and Toty

Outside: Ianson, Alex Ruan, Fio, Gabriel Taliari, Juliano, Marcelo, Marlone, Marco Antônio and Felippe Soutto.