Botafogo x Brusque: where to watch, tickets, rosters and refereeing

In yet another decision in the fight for access, the Botafogo receives Brusque this Wednesday, at 8:30 pm, at Nilton Santos Stadium, for the 31st round of Serie B. Vice-leader, Glorioso can open a five-point advantage in the G-4 in case of victory, but has no chance of taking over the lead after the triumph of Coritiba this Tuesday.

Coach Enderson Moreira has some doubts about setting up the team: Daniel Borges, Pedro Castro and Marco Antônio fight Jonathan Lemos, Luís Oyama and Diego Gonçalves for a spot in the starting lineup.

A certain change is on the left flank: Carlinhos returns after Jonathan Silva goes through a process of muscle rebalancing and being preserved from this match. On the bench, right-back Rafael was back in line after two away games because of knee tendonitis.

Botafogo Embezzlement

Left-back Jonathan Silva is out of the game after going through a muscle rebalancing process. Goalkeeper Gatito Fernández and defensive midfielders Kayque and Romildo have already recovered from injury, but have not yet been listed.

Hanging from Botafogo

The goalkeeper Diego Loureiro, defender Carli, defensive midfielder Barreto and forwards Marco Antônio and Diego Gonçalves are hanging with two yellow cards. If they receive a card this Wednesday, they will embezzle Botafogo against Goiás, next Tuesday, in Goiânia.

The opponent – ​​Brusque

Rocked by the victory over Remo in the last round, Brusque will not be able to count on the right-back João Carlos and with the steering wheel Joe Matthew, suspended. On the other hand, the defender everton german returns after serving suspension.

Retrospect of the confrontation

This will be only the second official duel in history between the two clubs. In the first, for the first round of Serie B, Brusque won 2-1 at Estádio Augusto Bauer, when Botafogo was interim managed by Ricardo Resende after the resignation of Marcelo Chamusca.

ticket sales

Botafogo has put up for sale 4,999 tickets just for the North and Lower West sectors. Tickets cost R$60 (full) and R$30 (half), but member-fans have a discount or the right to free check-in depending on the plan. Complete information here!

Where to watch Botafogo x Brusque

Botafogo x Brusque will be broadcast live only through the Premiere channel, on the system pay-per-view, with narration by Jader Rocha and comments by Carlos Eduardo Lino and Pedrinho.

Arbitration

The main trio comes from Espírito Santo: Dyorgines José Padovani de Andrade whistles, assisted by Vanderson Antonio Zanotti and Katiuscia Mayer Berger Mendonça. The VAR will be Leone Carvalho Rocha, assisted by Eduardo Tomaz de Aquino Valadão, both from Goiás.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO X BRUSQUE

Stadium: Nilton Santos

Date-Time: 10/20/2021 – 8:30 pm

Referee: Dyorgines José Padovani de Andrade (ES)

Assistants: Vanderson Antonio Zanotti (ES) and Katiuscia Mayer Berger Mendonça (ES)

VAR: Leone Carvalho Rocha (GO)

Tickets: http://botafogo.com.br/ingresso

Where to watch: Premiere

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges (Jonathan Lemos), Carli, Kanu and Carlinhos; Barreto, Pedro Castro (Luís Oyama) and Chay; Warley, Rafael Navarro and Diego Gonçalves (Marco Antônio) – Coach: Enderson Moreira.

BRUSQUE: Ruan Carneiro; Toty, Éverton Alemão, Claudinho and Airton; Rodolfo Castro, Evandro and Jhon Cley; Thiago Alagoano, Edu and Garcez – Coach: Waguinho Dias.