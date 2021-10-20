Boy is received by the pope and gets a hat like the religious leader; watch video | World

A boy stole the show at Pope Francis’ audience on Wednesday (20): he managed to sit next to the religious leader and won a skullcap (a kind of cap without a visor) similar to the pope’s.

1 of 3 Boy approaches Pope Francis during audience on October 20, 2021 — Photo: Remo Casilli/Retuers Boy approaches Pope Francis during audience on October 20, 2021 — Photo: Remo Casilli/Retuers

The child “has a medical limitation,” the pope said. He was wearing a mask and was about 10 years old.

2 of 3 Pope Francis with a boy who stood by his side at the Oct 20, 2021 audience — Photo: Remo Casilli/Reuters Pope Francis with a boy who stood by his side at the Oct 20, 2021 audience — Photo: Remo Casilli/Reuters

He approached the pope at the beginning of the audience. Security officials didn’t try to stop him.

Initially, the boy shook the pope’s hand and jumped up and down. When it became clear that he wanted to stand beside Pope Francis, Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza, the head of protocol, rose and gave the boy his seat to the Pope’s right.

3 of 3 Boy who got a Pope’s skullcap on October 20, 2021 — Photo: Remo Casilli/Reuters Boy who got a Pope’s yarmulke on October 20, 2021 — Photo: Remo Casilli/Reuters

The boy, who applauded enthusiastically as he sat down next to the pope, entered and left the stage freely, returning to the center several times. The audience continued with the pope reading his speech.

The boy pointed several times at the Pope’s skullcap. The authorities took the hint, and he was given a similar hat. The audience laughed and applauded.

“I thank this boy for the lesson he taught us all. May the Lord help him in his limitation as he grows up, because what he did came from the heart,” the pope said.