Boza minimizes change in América-MG and asks for support from Santos fans

Danilo Boza returned to the starting line-up for Santos against Sport, at Arena Pernambuco, and should remain on coach Fábio Carille’s team against América-MG this Saturday, at 5 pm (GMT), in Vila Belmiro, for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship .

The Peixe will have 50% of Vila Belmiro’s capacity available. And the defender trusts the strength of the fans to win at home.

“This sequence at home will be very important, as we know of our strength within Vila Belmiro. Even more so with the support of the fans, who will help us get out of this situation as soon as possible. in the same way that that beautiful party against Grêmio was. And you can be sure that there will be no lack of willingness and determination to pursue this victory,” said Boza

The 22 shirt minimized the change in the technical command of América-MG. Marquinhos Santos replaced Vagner Mancini, who joined Grêmio.

“For us, this change doesn’t change anything. In fact it can even be positive for them, because with a new coach, athletes end up wanting to show their service. But we don’t have to think about it. We just depend on us and we have to leave the village on Saturday with the victory. If we win, we’ll even them in the score and still with a game in hand. So we’re going to go for it on Saturday,” he concluded.

Santos is 15th in the Brazilian Championship, with 29 points. America is 13th, with 32.