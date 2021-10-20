Brazil reaches 50% of the population fully immunized against Covid | Vaccines

This Wednesday (20), Brazil reached 106,874,272 people fully immunized against Covid-19. This number represents 50.1% of the Brazilian population. The information comes from an extra bulletin released by the consortium of press vehicles.

Those who have taken the first dose of any vaccine against Covid are 152,325,559 people, representing 71.41% of the population. Another 5,065,592 received the booster dose.

In the last 24 hours, 292,943 people took the 1st dose, 651,053 received the 2nd and another 40,389 received a single-dose vaccine. The booster dose was applied to 116,585 people.

Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 264,265,423 doses applied since the beginning of vaccination in Brazil, in January 2021.

The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.

Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

AC – 1st dose: 541,437 (59.7%); 2nd dose + single dose: 326,214 (35.97%); booster dose: 2534

AL – 1st dose: 2,218,942 (65.93%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,325,534 (39.39%); booster dose: 41506

AM – 1st dose: 2,585,801 (60.56%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,713,936 (40.14%); booster dose: 36287

AP – 1st dose: 475,519 (54.18%); 2nd dose + single dose: 238,307 (27.15%); booster dose: 7972

BA – 1st dose: 10,178,383 (67.92%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,440,598 (42.98%); booster dose: 241507

EC – 1st dose: 6,405,619 (69.32%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,456,351 (48.23%); booster dose: 135544

DF – 1st dose: 2,228,413 (72.02%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,481,723 (47.89%); booster dose: 70579

ES – 1st dose: 2,986,064 (72.68%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,081,368 (50.66%); booster dose: 208184

GO – 1st dose: 4,951,728 (68.71%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,039,106 (42.17%); booster dose: 101044

MA – 1st dose: 4,164,214 (58.21%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,689,382 (37.6%); booster dose: 0

MG – 1st dose: 15,412,497 (71.98%); 2nd dose + single dose: 9,991,314 (46.66%); booster dose: 382204

MS – 1st dose: 1,941,826 (68.39%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,941,826 (62%); booster dose: 233602

MT – 1st dose: 2,359,073 (66.13%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,491,662 (41.82%); booster dose: 4236

PA – 1st dose: 5,010,535 (57.09%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,384,338 (38.56%); booster dose: 0

PB – 1st dose: 2,939,980 (72.41%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,684,230 (41.48%); booster dose: 58101

PE – 1st dose: 6,686,874 (69.12%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,252,882 (43.96%); booster dose: 170665

PI – 1st dose: 2,267,279 (68.93%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,397,536 (42.49%); booster dose: 18632

PR – 1st dose: 8,385,854 (72.31%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,124,940 (52.81%); booster dose: 191801

RJ – 1st dose: 12,424,448 (71.15%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,987,066 (45.74%); booster dose: 589607

NB – 1st dose: 2,473,111 (69.45%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,650,042 (46.34%); booster dose: 76380

RO – 1st dose: 1,151,027 (63.41%); 2nd dose + single dose: 718,307 (39.57%); booster dose: 20656

RR – 1st dose: 332,867 (51%); 2nd dose + single dose: 167,452 (25.65%); booster dose: 2478

RS – 1st dose: 8,473,868 (73.9%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,431,612 (56.09%); booster dose: 291246

SC – 1st dose: 5,457,470 (74.37%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,848,558 (52.44%); booster dose: 129940

SE – 1st dose: 1,645,758 (70.38%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,038,476 (44.41%); booster dose: 44731

SP – 1st dose: 37,327,250 (80.02%); 2nd dose + single dose: 29,857,427 (64%); booster dose: 1869332

TO – 1st dose: 1,006,779 (62.64%); 2nd dose + single dose: 604,304 (37.6%); booster dose: 20239

How many doses each state received until October 20

AC: 1,015,363

AL: 4,610,825

AM: 5,919,990

AP: 1,103,710

BA: 21.090,373

CE: 13,469,508

DF: 4,644,671

ES: 6,625.360

GO: 10,318,170

MA: 9,026,875

MG: 32,590,459

MS: 4,310,395

MT: 4,849,311

PA: 11,179,475

PB: 5,104,223

PE: 13,471,920

PI: 4,519,205

PR: 17,128,390

RJ: 26,015,376

RN: 5,171,460

RO: 2,039,088

RR: 848,203

RS: 17,819,216

SC: 11,263,694

SE: 3,307,625

SP: 67.967,190

TO: 2,200,155

Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).