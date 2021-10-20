Brazil reaches 50% of the population fully immunized against Covid | Vaccines

This Wednesday (20), Brazil reached 106,874,272 people fully immunized against Covid-19. This number represents 50.1% of the Brazilian population. The information comes from an extra bulletin released by the consortium of press vehicles.
Those who have taken the first dose of any vaccine against Covid are 152,325,559 people, representing 71.41% of the population. Another 5,065,592 received the booster dose.
In the last 24 hours, 292,943 people took the 1st dose, 651,053 received the 2nd and another 40,389 received a single-dose vaccine. The booster dose was applied to 116,585 people.
Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 264,265,423 doses applied since the beginning of vaccination in Brazil, in January 2021.
The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.
- Total number of people who are partially immunized (who received only one of the necessary doses): 152,325,559 (71.41% of the population)
- Total people who are fully immunized (who received two doses or a single dose): 106,874,272 (50.1% of the population).
- Total doses applied: 264,265,423 (84.26% of the doses distributed to the states)
Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:
- AC – 1st dose: 541,437 (59.7%); 2nd dose + single dose: 326,214 (35.97%); booster dose: 2534
- AL – 1st dose: 2,218,942 (65.93%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,325,534 (39.39%); booster dose: 41506
- AM – 1st dose: 2,585,801 (60.56%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,713,936 (40.14%); booster dose: 36287
- AP – 1st dose: 475,519 (54.18%); 2nd dose + single dose: 238,307 (27.15%); booster dose: 7972
- BA – 1st dose: 10,178,383 (67.92%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,440,598 (42.98%); booster dose: 241507
- EC – 1st dose: 6,405,619 (69.32%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,456,351 (48.23%); booster dose: 135544
- DF – 1st dose: 2,228,413 (72.02%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,481,723 (47.89%); booster dose: 70579
- ES – 1st dose: 2,986,064 (72.68%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,081,368 (50.66%); booster dose: 208184
- GO – 1st dose: 4,951,728 (68.71%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,039,106 (42.17%); booster dose: 101044
- MA – 1st dose: 4,164,214 (58.21%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,689,382 (37.6%); booster dose: 0
- MG – 1st dose: 15,412,497 (71.98%); 2nd dose + single dose: 9,991,314 (46.66%); booster dose: 382204
- MS – 1st dose: 1,941,826 (68.39%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,941,826 (62%); booster dose: 233602
- MT – 1st dose: 2,359,073 (66.13%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,491,662 (41.82%); booster dose: 4236
- PA – 1st dose: 5,010,535 (57.09%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,384,338 (38.56%); booster dose: 0
- PB – 1st dose: 2,939,980 (72.41%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,684,230 (41.48%); booster dose: 58101
- PE – 1st dose: 6,686,874 (69.12%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,252,882 (43.96%); booster dose: 170665
- PI – 1st dose: 2,267,279 (68.93%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,397,536 (42.49%); booster dose: 18632
- PR – 1st dose: 8,385,854 (72.31%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,124,940 (52.81%); booster dose: 191801
- RJ – 1st dose: 12,424,448 (71.15%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,987,066 (45.74%); booster dose: 589607
- NB – 1st dose: 2,473,111 (69.45%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,650,042 (46.34%); booster dose: 76380
- RO – 1st dose: 1,151,027 (63.41%); 2nd dose + single dose: 718,307 (39.57%); booster dose: 20656
- RR – 1st dose: 332,867 (51%); 2nd dose + single dose: 167,452 (25.65%); booster dose: 2478
- RS – 1st dose: 8,473,868 (73.9%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,431,612 (56.09%); booster dose: 291246
- SC – 1st dose: 5,457,470 (74.37%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,848,558 (52.44%); booster dose: 129940
- SE – 1st dose: 1,645,758 (70.38%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,038,476 (44.41%); booster dose: 44731
- SP – 1st dose: 37,327,250 (80.02%); 2nd dose + single dose: 29,857,427 (64%); booster dose: 1869332
- TO – 1st dose: 1,006,779 (62.64%); 2nd dose + single dose: 604,304 (37.6%); booster dose: 20239
How many doses each state received until October 20
- AC: 1,015,363
- AL: 4,610,825
- AM: 5,919,990
- AP: 1,103,710
- BA: 21.090,373
- CE: 13,469,508
- DF: 4,644,671
- ES: 6,625.360
- GO: 10,318,170
- MA: 9,026,875
- MG: 32,590,459
- MS: 4,310,395
- MT: 4,849,311
- PA: 11,179,475
- PB: 5,104,223
- PE: 13,471,920
- PI: 4,519,205
- PR: 17,128,390
- RJ: 26,015,376
- RN: 5,171,460
- RO: 2,039,088
- RR: 848,203
- RS: 17,819,216
- SC: 11,263,694
- SE: 3,307,625
- SP: 67.967,190
- TO: 2,200,155
- Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).
The media outlet consortium was formed in June 2020 in response to a decision by President Jair Bolsonaro to restrict access to data on the pandemic at the time. The bulletins currently report the number of people killed by coronaviruses, the number of infected people and the moving average, an indicator according to which it is possible to verify in which states the pandemic of the new coronavirus is increasing, decreasing or in stability.