Brazil records 381 deaths in the last 24 hours

Brazil registered today 381 new deaths from covid-19 and reached a total of 603,902 deaths from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

The moving average was 351 — the index has been below 400 for eight days. This year, that number was above a thousand for 191 consecutive days. In the so-called first wave, the maximum time that the moving average was above a thousand was 31 days.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays.

The states of Acre, Amapá and Roraima did not register deaths in the last 24 hours.

Today, 13,099 new cases were also reported and the average positive test was 10,900. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,664,543 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

The state of Rio de Janeiro reported that it revised the number of cases to exclude duplicate information from the system. As a result, the total number of new cases today was negative. “The State Department of Health informs that, on Tuesday, the number of cases of covid-19 registered in the panel is negative due to the review of the database carried out by the municipalities”, explained the folder.

Altogether, 11 states showed a drop in variation. Another seven and the Federal District are on the rise and eight registered stability.

This data is compared with the same index from 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability. Brazil is on the 10th day in a row with the falling variation, today the index was -24%.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: high (43%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-42%)

Rio de Janeiro: fall (-38%)

North region

Northeast region

Rio Grande do Norte: high (40%)

Midwest region

Federal District: discharge (19%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-20%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (9%)

Santa Catarina: stable (2%)

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health announced today that Brazil reported 390 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 603,855 deaths so far across the country.

According to the ministry’s numbers, there were 12,969 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, bringing the total infected to 21,664,879 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there were 20,838,188 recovered cases of the disease so far in the country, with another 222,836 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.