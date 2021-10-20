Brazil registers 381 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours – Health

Brazil registered 381 new deaths for the Covid-19 this Tuesday, 19. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, was at 351, with a slight increase compared to the previous day (322).

On Tuesday, the number of new infections reported was 13,099. In total, the Brazil has 603,902 deaths and 21,664,543 cases of the disease, the second nation with the most death records, behind only the United States. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, The globe, Extra, sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance released at 8:00 pm. According to government figures, 20,838,188 people are recovered.

The State of São Paulo recorded on Tuesday 81 deaths from coronaviruses. Two other states also surpassed the barrier of 50 deaths that day: Rio de Janeiro (68) and Paraná (64). On the opposite side, Acre, Roraima and Amapá did not register any deaths on the day while Amazonas, Sergipe and Mato Grosso do Sul had only one death.

A detail of the records of this Tuesday is that Rio de Janeiro downgraded the number of cases because of duplicate notifications. “The State Department of Health informs that the number of covid-19 cases registered in the panel is negative due to the review of the database carried out by the municipalities. Duplicate notifications were excluded”, he said.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started working, since the 8th of June, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health reported that 12,969 new cases and 390 more deaths were registered by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, 21,664,879 people are infected and 603,855 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the press media consortium mainly because of the time of data collection.