Brazilian cryptocurrency Fintech receives R$25 million in investment round

Brazilian fintech Zro Bank, a digital multi-currency bank, announced this Tuesday (19) that it had raised a R$ 25 million fund as part of its first round of investments. the contribution, second the company, was advised by Deloitte and carried out through Multinvest Capital, a manager with more than R$ 1 billion.

The investment arrives 12 months after the official launch of Zro Bank, highlights the note sent from Bitcoin Portal, which reinforces the company’s pioneering spirit in providing accounts in Real and Bitcoin.

According to Edísio Pereira Neto, CEO of the company, the investment round should be complemented with even greater value in the coming days with the entry of one of the biggest players in the financial market. And the resource, said Neto, will be reverted to the growth of the team, marketing actions and the development of new products, such as credit and other investments.

“Our goal now is to focus on the scalability of our product, contributing to the financial education of Brazilians”, highlights Neto. According to the CEO, in this first year of operation, Zero Bank can listen to its customers and assess the business model they have built to bring new financial products and services to an audience interested in the digital asset market.

“The balance so far is very positive and we are very happy. There is still a lot of potential to grow”, adds the director.

Neto also highlighted that, despite a very volatile market, cryptocurrencies have increasingly attracted the attention of people and companies as an investment strategy and store of value. To give you an idea, he highlighted the number of downloads of the Zro Bank app, 350,000, and the R$2 billion mark in currency conversions.

“We intend to reach the milestone of one million downloads by the end of next year and double the current number of employees, which is 70 people”, concluded Neto.

Fintech awaits more contribution

Also according to the note, the entry of Multinvest Capital marks the inauguration of the first external flow of capital from fintech, which is still awaiting the completion of the round with one of the largest financial institutions in the country.

Among the new partners that make up the fund created by the manager, is the renowned entrepreneur and chairman of the board of directors of Porto Digital in Recife, Sílvio Meira.