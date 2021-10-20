Bucks Receive Champions Rings and Trample Nets in NBA Debut | nba

The season started as the last ended for the Milwaukee Bucks: with victory and party, not necessarily in that order. On Tuesday night, in Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo and company received the champions rings, inaugurated the banner in honor of the title in the arena and even beat the Brooklyn Nets by 127 to 104. The Greek was the standout, with 32 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists.

Despite some instability, typical of the beginning of the campaign, the home team was ahead on the scoreboard from the first minutes. Khris Middleton scored 20 points, same number as Pat Connaughton. The downside of the night was the injury to Jrue Holiday. The guard played 17 minutes, injured his right heel in the first half and did not return. The next challenge is against the Miami Heat on Thursday, away from home.

For Brooklyn, Kevin Durant had 32 points and 11 rebounds, with 20 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists from James Harden, but it wasn’t enough. Dismissed by the board, Kyrie Irving was not on court. Point guard Patty Mills seized the opportunity and the minutes and scored 21 points, with 7 baskets of three in 7 attempts. The team faces the 76ers away from home on the 22nd.

Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo (32 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists)

Khris Middleton (20 points, 9 rebounds)

Pat Connaughton (20 points, 4 baskets of three)

nets

Kevin Durant (32 points, 11 rebounds)

James Harden (20 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists)

Patty Mills (21 points, 7 baskets of three)

Bucks

Donte DiVincenzo (ankle)

Rodney Hood (foot)

Bobby Portis (thigh)

Semi Ojeleye (calf)

nets

Kyrie Irving (dismissed)

Points generated from turnovers

Bucks 22

Nets 2

Court shots

Bucks 48/105 (45.7%)

Nets 37/84 (44%)

three shots

Bucks 17/45 (37.8%)

Nets 17/32 (53.1%)

free throws

Bucks 14/18 (77.8%)

Nets 13/23 (56.5%)

First Period – Bucks 37 to 25: Giannis started the season as it ended: dominating the opposing defense. There were 13 points in the first seven minutes of play, in addition to eight rebounds (four offensives). Harden had six points, three assists and a disconcerting dribble from Pat Connaughton in a basket attack that drew an “ohhh” even from rival fans.

Second period – Nets 34 to 29: The Bucks opened 19 points in the first quarter, but the gap dropped to five early on. It rose to 19 again, dropped to five and finished in seven points. Harden and reserve Patty Mills finished the first half with 15 points for the Nets. Durant, at 11. Giannis, at 18. Holiday left the court with a heel injury and has not returned. Score 66-59 for the Bucks.

Third Period – Bucks 31 to 26: Kevin Durant woke up in the game and scored 13 points in just the third quarter. On the other side, Middleton took over the attack and made 9, total of 18 so far. The 10 turnovers versus 4 generated 16 points for the Bucks versus 2 for the Nets in the first three quarters. Score 97-85 for the Bucks.

Fourth Period – Bucks 30 to 19: The stars of both teams didn’t have to play until the end, with the victory already decided. The gap even widened in favor of the Bucks, and the cheerleading party was complete in Milwaukee.

Bucks

10/21 – Heat (out)

10/23 – Spurs (outside)

10/25 – Pacers (out)