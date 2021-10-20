Caixa pays 7th installment to new Bolsa Família group; see dates

This Wednesday (20), the benefit will be paid to those enrolled in Bolsa Família with NIS ending in 3. Check the full calendar.

Caixa Econômica continues to deposit the 7th installment of the emergency aid for enrolled in Bolsa Família. As usual, the dates were organized based on the program’s traditional calendar. In other words, always in the last 10 working days of each month, considering the final NIS of Bolsa Família beneficiaries.

those who have NIS finished in 3, in turn, receive the 7th installment of the benefit this Wednesday, October 20, 2021. The calendar is scheduled to close on the 29th of the same month. Specifically for those enrolled in Bolsa Família, the most advantageous amount is awarded among the emergency aid and the program in question.

The payment logic differs from that applied to the general public (members of CadÚnico and citizens who received the benefit in December last year). Bolsa Família beneficiaries can withdraw the money within the same period of deposits. In this way, it is possible to withdraw the corresponding amount at bank branches and lottery correspondents using the Bolsa Família card.

7th installment of emergency aid for Bolsa Família

Payment dates for Bolsa Família follow the final digit of the beneficiaries’ NIS. This Wednesday (10/20), the 7th installment will be paid to subscribers with final NIS 3. Check the full calendar:

NIS final number Payment dates NIS 1 October 18, 2021 NIS 2 October 19, 2021 NIS 3 October 20, 2021 NIS 4 October 21, 2021 NIS 5 October 22, 2021 NIS 6 October 25, 2021 NIS 7 October 26, 2021 NIS 8 October 27, 2021 NIS 9 October 28, 2021 NIS 0 October 29, 2021

So far, the 7th installment of emergency aid is planned to be the last of the benefit. Recalling that the government intends to implement a successor program to Bolsa Família. The idea is to expand the list of beneficiaries to around 17 million people.