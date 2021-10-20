Call of Duty Mobile Codes Today, Oct 20: Free Redemption Codes

As you are used to seeing in all the news that we publish here regarding the game, Call of Duty Mobile continues to be a success among mobile games and gaining more strength every day, the game has the Battle Royale game mode, similar with Fortnite and Free Fire. The mode challenges players to be the last survivors on a map filled with weapons, equipment and vehicles.

the game Call of Duty: Mobile has many game items such as characters, skins, weapon designs and more. These can be unlocked by leveling up, completing various missions and challenges, or using your CoD Points in-game. But if you want exclusive items for free, you can use the redemption codes to claim some for free, we provide below we list new free redemption codes for today, October 20, 2021.



–Continues after advertising–

Call of Duty: redemption codes mobile can be found on the game’s official social networks or on some YouTubers and influencers associated with Activision; however, you should remember that some codes are specific to each account and may not work for everyone, and some are limited to certain regions. Also remember to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time.

CALL OF DUTY MOBILE: FREE REDEMPTION CODES FOR TODAY, OCTOBER 20 (2021)

Here we list the codes for today, Wednesday, 10/20, if you do not yet appear in this space, click here to update post with listing .

. G03SB3B6NUM7MLW2

URJ6DYGH1PEZ3PVT

35WUNDP73JLFL8T3

AL0BG185E8M1WJL0

5XYE952K0EYXNG87

JAF5ZD9YZA1LD6TV

HHM0N84KM10DV1KQ

B11A19RBMH2NU1QY

AZC3ZQFHQ12PSXK1

K642CDRUYYJTYD0U

SF3U4MV191QADKNU

Z87D3WZWAAHH0T4C

B0WLAXZ309FN8Y7K

L3P89X3Y3VD9G6M3

MX8M8RXD2TD0Y7R1

CWK3VG59ZVRENMND

V5RN2WLL4D4EJZU4

NLJ21JLW31QHLMDX

M9H4XAHQ0J0PCBDH

NH4WMUE6BG1RPMC7

D10BTJ5WHVRHJQDY

4KRRF28RYRT9KWM0

UV7RHAH26XKHBVGC

WZ4XXR18BYH4VGB3

FG6QEAUUKAAV5EXV

DGC05HDYN6E9G27V

5AK4R6UUNK6AYKUN

SLQFEZA5BD2M1FGZ

GCPPK4SEKQ3JNM4Q

400Q9Z3TZDERX4NS

W312KVY83LPCMSMR

JA029DJCVQMWW687

22SSG3U6K5E04VJ3

DRUJ9T37AV9WU9S6

6SQJ9X3TECPZSYEW

3LAGLRGGM1LSTLWH

H4UL0YLYWD4F49PB

ZBR6JZNQBB8FXH86

CE0J2RFYH2PGMLZQ

CFLQ1JHU6J0VE3PL

0XEM0JHTS86P99BV

DEU9ASEPZS4FB0D5

HVDXNM4EFK9LBETQ

EAPVWX23XN19DUDC

SX7GTQZDMQQAD1YA

N8CMR5WV0JTU106J

J28F736C7EP7WFSZ

6USFHWL6XAT0HZPY

DSQNXB5TSLZLKC4B

8HM42BT3DM4Y05CH

J8HRZK0DF0AQ5E9Y

99N52GS7RW2T2F7A

SZUJFHBWUK105XQ0

7V7JZDH15LQWUVM9

QW7D15AXYN5XUEVH

6CYM3NSDXT1JQ59Z

X9UUASVZZ5K8NY6G

KWDBR5W4JXG42LJX

7Z49628FCQ7A3A3K

PFJAXENS972PX3DS

9UZM2EDPY7QAMTK6

EM8XFYWESM6URV1L

CF510HTPYGL7JL2R

N01HLVN51PVAD987

9W7XU54XHF2BWXS6

8SWENUWF3EGCKMNR

GBX73UJUWK2VE0E0

3KN37L3VZ3YBPES5

9YBJ7L6MPMUMU4GE

0HGMMZF2M6W5T21X

ZGX9M1R89AHEV4KB

S64NFYA696MY2BZV

E6EVYMU1YH1U6UJY

KFRTRK0BXWABK9SN

HQXGVGL8K7RUYE28

15SEAY9CNK1QF9AF

TYQDL9SCM0J6MJFY

D264YM93FGKV6E3Q

GQWRFEAZPAWDW7B3

4CVW65P8WCU4A3BC

7YAQ6ZU1817UQXZA

X4MZCP1D4YB3DD1M

MU4DL825ESPBWTZN

M3QQHAP0Z6TB94TR

Redemption codes for Call of Duty: Mobile generally have an expiration time, so it may be possible that they have already expired when you attempt to redeem them. Also, some of these codes may be limited to certain specific regions; if so, you can change your device’s region via a VPN, which will allow you to redeem codes belonging to a region other than your own.

HOW TO REDEEM CODES IN CALL OF DUTY MOBILE:



–Continues after advertising–

To redeem COD Mobile codes, all you need to do is follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the Call of Duty Mobile Redemption Center. Step 2: Enter your UID (User ID, which you can find in your Player Profile, below your avatar icon). step 3: Enter the Redemption Code and Verification Code (the one that appears on the Redemption Center page). Step 4: Click the Submit button.



See too

Season 8: 2nd Anniversary Giveaway (AK-47) 2 Legendary Blueprints and 1 Epic blueprint of previous poll winning weapon, for each of our 25 lucky winners to be able to pick from (only 1 blueprint per winner). – https://t.co/jifhEPbmLc –https://t.co/XJqjn2bJbJ pic.twitter.com/hR6dzGsjsp — Team COD Mobile (@BetaCODMobile) October 1, 2021

You will also enjoy reading: Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

Related