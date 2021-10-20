Calleri has thigh edema and doubts in São Paulo against Bragantino | São Paulo

The exams carried out on Wednesday by Jonathan Calleri, from São Paulo, found an edema in the posterior muscle of the right thigh.

The player started treatment this Wednesday, at the CT of Barra Funda, and will be evaluated daily by the tricolor medical department.

The Argentine striker is doubtful for the clash on Sunday, at 18:15 (GMT), against Red Bull Bragantino, in Bragança Paulista, by Brasileirão.

Calleri felt pain in the second half of the derby against Corinthians. In the match in which he scored the winning goal by 1-0, the Argentine complained of discomfort in his right thigh and fell on the pitch, being replaced by Pablo in the 31st minute of the second half.

– I thought I could hold a few more minutes, but I saw that the body was tired, and I had made a great effort. I felt the back of the right thigh a little – commented Calleri last Tuesday, in an exclusive conversation with the ge.

“I imagine that I’ll need a few days to rest, heal the muscle and be as quickly as possible under the orders of Rogério Ceni,” Calleri commented.

The positive result against Corinthians removed São Paulo from the relegation zone. Tricolor occupies 12th place in the table with 34 points, six more than Juventude, the first team in the most unwanted region of the Serie A table.