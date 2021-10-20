Campinas opens 10,600 vacancies for an additional dose against covid

Vaccination against covid-19 in Campinas (Photo: Denny Cesare/Codigo19)

The municipal health department of Campinas opened this Tuesday (19), at 17h, 10,640 places for an additional dose of the vaccine against covid-19 for health professionals aged 18 or over who completed the immunization more than six months ago.

According to the folder, pregnant and postpartum women who work in the area and are in this vaccination situation can also make the appointment. The choice of place, day and time can be made on the official website vaccine.campinas.sp.gov.br or by phone 160.

People who have difficulties using these channels should look for the nearest health center. Vaccination is carried out in 64 of the 67 Health Centers in the city (only Boa Esperança, Carlos Gomes and Campina Grande do not apply).

The scheduling of the first dose remains open for people over 18 and adolescents between 12 and 17, including pregnant and postpartum women of both age groups.

Elderly people over 60 years old who completed the immunization at least six months ago and people with a high degree of immunosuppression who received the second dose 28 days ago can also do the process.

GUIDELINES

The secretariat reinforces that it is “important that people arrive at most 10 minutes in advance to avoid crowding”. The list of documents required for each group can be found at vaccine.campinas.sp.gov.br.