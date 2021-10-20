Can Extra stores in Curitiba close after selling to Assaí?

The agreement for the sale of stores from the supermarket chain Extra to Assaí, in the wholesaler segment, was announced last Thursday (14), but Gupo Pão de Açúcar, which owned the brand, still has mysteries about the stores in Curitiba . The company did not say whether the two Extra units in Paraná, both in the capital, are part of the R$5.2 billion negotiation announced last week.

In a statement on Thursday, Grupo Pão de Açúcar said it had sold 71 Extra Hiper commercial outlets in Brazil. It is not the totality of operations, as the group will remain in charge of 32 other stores. However, most of the remaining units will be converted to other brands of the group, such as Pão de Açúcar or Mercado Extra (a smaller store format, but similar to neighborhood supermarkets). A part will be closed. The group was asked by Gazeta do Povo about the stores in Curitiba.

Both units in Curitiba, in the Água Verde and Alto da XV districts, belong to the Extra Hiper banner, which will be closed. Grupo Pão de Açúcar does not reveal, however, whether they are in the cake that will become new Assaí units or in the set that will be converted into other brands of the group itself.

“The list of units involved in the negotiation will be disclosed in a new opportunity, as soon as this information is made available to the market. Of the stores not involved in the business, 28 will be converted into Pão de Açúcar and Mercado Extra and four will be discontinued,” said the company, via e-mail, to the Gazeta report.

The negotiation is one of the great supermarket movements – and with a strong impact on Paraná – this year, such as the purchase of BIG by the French chain Carrefour.

