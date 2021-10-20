Can we already say goodbye to the Stock Exchange’s year-end rally? See what analysts say

The market reacts very badly to the proposal of Federal government to increase the aid paid to BRL 400 next year, part of which is made up of the budget of the family allowance and part for a temporary aid that, as it is not structured as a continuing expense, will not need to be defined as a source of income.

Thus, the Ibovespa collapsed 3% while the dollar it shot 1.35% to R$ 5.59.

According to sources, the new program will maintain its budget of BRL 34.7 billion planned for next year. However, the aid will be boosted by R$ 50 billion: part will be paid within the spending ceiling and part outside. As it has a limited duration, this expense does not need compensation under the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF).

For the economist and CEO of iHUB Investimentos, Paulo Cunha, the proposal signals a lack of fiscal responsibility and the spending ceiling, both by Congress and by the government.

“The government prefers to tinker with the law itself, but it doesn’t think about the counterpart of cutting expenses or increasing revenues via tax increases. This takes away a lot of the government’s reliability,” he told the Money Times.

Also according to him, the market sees the proposal as a ceiling.

In recent weeks, the Ibovespa had been testing a stronger recovery. According to graphic analysts, the index was on the verge of breaking downtrend.

“On the return of the holiday, the index showed buying strength and performed better than its world peers, closing the session with a break in the important resistance at 113,100 points”, highlight analysts Maurício A. Camargo, Ernani Reis and Henrique P. Colla, from Now Investments.

However, this increase can be stopped with the government’s proposal, says Cunha. “The Ibovespa signaled an end-of-the-year high rally that was starting to take shape and ended with everything,” he says.

In addition, economists recall that the future interest rate curve steepened. “You already have interest maturing in 2029, reaching almost 11.5% per year”, he completes.

Real has the worst performance in the world

Who has been operating for some time in the financial market are already familiar with the DXY Index — which represents the strength of dollar in the world, by showing the ratio of assets against a basket of currencies of developed countries.

O dollar is falling in the rest of the world, but only in Brazil the US currency has appreciated with great force. But why?

The operations director of Câmbio Curitiba, Lucas Schroeder, explains that the domestic scenario already penalizes the Brazil a few weeks ago, and more recently, you talk about the president Jair Bolsonaro on social programs reinforced the tone of increased public spending.

“But there is still no solution for the famous PEC dos Precatórios [que pode liberar valor de dívidas da União já em julgamento para a criação do Auxílio Brasil ou mesmo extensão do Auxílio Emergencial], which can even be voted on at any time in the Chamber of Deputies”, said Schroeder.

Increased investor uncertainty over whether the federal government will respect the spending ceiling has caused stress not only to the dollar, but also to assets in general traded on the Brazilian stock exchange.