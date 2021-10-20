Candida makes Zayla’s mask fall and still curses · TV News

Candida (Dani Ornellas) will rip off Zayla’s (Heslaine Vieira) mask in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The Queen of Little Africa is suspicious that the heiress was responsible for the separation of Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) and Samuel (Michel Gomes) and will still catch her lying. Indignant, Olu’s wife (Rogério Brito) will curse her own daughter in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

At the chapter scheduled to air on the next 29th , the villain in the plot of Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson will arrive at Madame Lambert’s (Lorena da Silva) studio late, as she will have gone after the doctor to pressure her.

“Voila! Is this time to arrive? I had to open the studio by myself. Where have you been?” the owner of the establishment will complain. “I’m sorry, madam, my mother was sick,” the princess of Little Africa will invent.

It turns out that, shortly thereafter, Candida will appear at the scene, much to Zayla’s despair. “Mother?! What… You had to be at home, resting,” the envious, nervous woman will stammer. Madame Lambert will leave the room, and Candida will scold her daughter.

“Why did you lie? Where were you? You left home early, I came to do some shopping and I thought you were here!”, complains the spiritual leader. “I was in the Third Order. I’ve been feeling dizzy, but Pilar said it was no big deal. I’m fine,” the seamstress will lie.

However, the matriarch will not buy the excuse. “And why didn’t you tell me? I was going with you… But you went to consult Pilar right away? And why did you lie to your mistress?”, the woman will question.

“I didn’t want madame to think I’m sick, that I can’t work… You know how white people are, I don’t want to lose this job. But you always mistrust me, you always think I’m doing something wrong,” the girl countered.

Frustrated, Candida will leave a warning for Zayla. “I sincerely hope I’m wrong. But remember, daughter, everything that is good or bad in this life comes back”, the woman will nail, leaving the heiress tense with her fate.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

