‘Can’t Screw Solange’ · TV News

Rico Melquiades revealed that Tiago Piquilo intends to help MC Gui with the power of the lamp in A Fazenda 13. On Tuesday (19), the digital influencer explained that the countryman aims to help another person to escape the farm of the week: “In trade, he can’t screw Solange [Gomes]”, gossiped the Alagoas.

In conversation with Aline Mineiro and Dayane Mello, his allies in the game, Rico said that he had found out about Tiago’s plans after the victory in the Trial of Fire.

“Tiago said he’s going to give power to MC Gui and, in exchange, he can’t screw with Solange. That’s what she told me. And the power isn’t about your being immune, it’s already come a lot, it was there last week. I think that’s it: you can send someone to the countryside,” he opined.

The night before, the names of the MC and the ex-Banheira do Gugu had already been mentioned by Rico. In a conversation with Dayane, the former MTV said that he would like to pull Solange into the hot seat, if he is the most voted in the house. After hearing her friend’s comment, the model revolted and stated that he would be betraying the public’s trust if he chose to nominate Luiza Ambiel’s rival.

“If you have an opportunity, will you get scared? Are you afraid to go with MC Gui because you think you’ll leave? You talked for a month that you wanted to put him in the fields, then you have the opportunity and are you going to put someone else? she asked.

“People aren’t going to believe you out there anymore. It’s not coherent, it’s like me changing my vote now and saying: ‘Oh, I’m going to put Lary [Bottino] because I think she’s too weak to go with you. No, it’s Bil,” said the girl, who intends to nominate Arcrebiano de Araújo for the hot seat.

“Let’s go, if I have to leave too, I’ll leave with my head held high. I gave it my all,” replied the former MTV. “You gave your all, made a farmer, made a lamp, won money, won a prize, said everything to your face, it was you and helped your friends. What more do you want?”, Dayane completed.

Watch the video:

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#56 – Why is Rico Melquiades the protagonist of The Farm 13?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos