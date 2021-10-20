Car used in doctor’s murder is located in Morro do Turano; suspect is arrested | Rio de Janeiro



Car used in the murder of a medical surgeon is located in the Turano Community – Publicity/ Civil Police

Published 10/19/2021 14:40 | Updated 10/19/2021 3:47 PM

Rio – The car used in the murder of plastic surgeon Cláudio Marsili, 64, was seized in Morro do Turano, in the North of Rio, this Tuesday afternoon, during an integrated action by the Capital Homicide Police (DHC). ) and the Military Police. According to the Civil Police, a man was arrested with the vehicle and a key, which may have belonged to the doctor who was murdered this morning, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio. but no sign of the car so far.

According to investigations, the car used in the crime may have a cloned license plate of Belford Roxo. The vehicle was taken to the forensics and the suspect was taken to the Homicide Police. Police officers from the Turano UPP also found the pen and stamp of a murdered surgeon in Morro do Turano.

The plastic surgeon was killed with a gunshot to the head, less than 500 meters from the specialist’s headquarters, on Rua Fernando Mattos, around 6:30 am. He arrived for another day of work at a clinic, in which he was a partner, in Jardim Oceânico and had just parked his car when he was shot. Witnesses reported to police that the victim was in his private car, a Toyota Hilux, and was approached by at least three thugs in a black Sandero. As soon as he got out of the car, he was shot in the head. The bandits fled taking the doctor’s car. The crime took place near Claudio Marsili’s workplace.

The Civil Police works with the hypothesis of robbery, robbery followed by death, but does not rule out another line of investigation. DH continues to analyze footage from security cameras in the region to try to identify the killers.

The victim’s daughter, Mila Marsili, thanked her for the loving messages and asked for prayers for her father.

In a statement, the Regional Council of Medicine of Rio de Janeiro (Cremerj) said that “it regrets the death of renowned colleague Claudio Marsili, for such a cruel reason. Yesterday (18), our professional category celebrated Doctor’s Day, with lighting special in Christ the Redeemer for this date, and it is very sad to receive this news and to know that we are so exposed to insecurity and violence in our city,” he said.