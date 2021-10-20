Carille gets annoyed with Santos medical department

Carille has been suffering from important embezzlements in the Santos squad, and this is starting to make the coach uncomfortable

Carille has been at Santos for more than a month, and has been suffering from major embezzlements in the cast, and this is starting to make the coach uneasy. Defender Luiz Felipe, for example, is not yet available.

During the press conference after the draw with Santos, coach Carille spoke about Santos’ medical department, a sector in which he is not happy: “Luiz Felipe is not working with me yet, and he has not been playing for more than two months. It was already a month ago when I arrived, I’ve been a month and a little herei”.

Luiz Felipe got injured in the game against Athletico-PR, for the Copa do Brasil, in August. And since then, the defender has been hurt. In the medical department, they identified an edema in the posterior region of the right thigh.

Another defender has been suffering from an injury, Kaiky felt an injury to the rectus femoris, during training at the club, even before Luiz Felipe was injured. Santos had given the player four weeks to recover, however, now he has no forecast of returning to training.

Santos left the relegation zone. It now occupies fifteenth place on the leaderboard, with 29 points. The next clash of the team led by Carille is América-MG, at home, on Saturday (23).