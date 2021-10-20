Carrefour Brazil (CRFB3) has a 7.7% increase in sales in the 3rd quarter

SAO PAULO – The Carrefour Brazil Group (CRFB3) recorded gross sales of R$ 20.8 billion in the third quarter of this year, representing an expansion of 7.7% compared to the same period in 2020.

According to a company statement released this Tuesday (19), discounted gasoline sales, the performance would be an expansion of 6.6%.

Still on a consolidated basis, same-store sales dropped 0.5%. The company highlighted, however, that there was a negative impact concentrated in non-food retail, due to the strong basis of comparison.

Considering only Atacadão’s sales, gross sales totaled R$ 15.5 billion, an expansion of 14.3%, with same-store sales rising 2.7%.

Pre-pandemic sales

For comparison purposes, Carrefour Brazil informed the comparison for the two-year period.

Thus, in consolidated results, the company reported that gross sales increased 37% between the third quarter of 2019, when they were R$ 15.1 billion, and the third quarter of 2021.

In terms of same-store sales, the advance in sales, on a consolidated basis, was 23% in two years.

Considering only Atacadão, there was a 50% increase in sales in the last two years.

online food

The gross volume of merchandise (GMV) reached R$733 million in the third quarter, including the fast delivery service, “with a very strong performance in the food segment”.

This performance, says the company, was driven mainly by the scalability of the model recently implemented in Atacadão, with growth of 113% on a sequential basis.

Thus, in the third quarter of 2021, sales online Atacadão food products accounted for 56% of the Group’s total food sales via digital channels.

“Partnering with express delivery service operators is now available in 119 stores in 20 states, illustrating our national presence and offering convenience at the best price for our consumers,” he added.

Market share

According to the company, citing data from Nielsen, the company achieved gains in market share, compared to the competition, of 0.5 percentage point per year, until September 2021.

The company added that, in two years, 77 new stores were opened.

