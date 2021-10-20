Cashier finalizes deposits; see how to consult and when to withdraw

At the end of September, Caixa Econômica Federal concluded the transfers corresponding to the profits of the Severance Indemnity Fund for Employees – FGTS. In all, 88.6 million workers had the amounts credited to their FGTS accounts. The amount that Caixa distributed from these profits was R$8,129.

The amounts transferred correspond to the net income for 2020 and are 96% of the entire amount. However, it is important to understand that this money cannot simply be withdrawn after deposit. At withdrawal rules remain the same in the situations permitted and previously stipulated by law.

There are options to withdraw a part of the balance through the withdrawal-birthday for those who have already joined and can withdraw in the month of birth. Altogether, the collection of Caixa Econômica Federal was R$ 8.467 billion last year. Those who had a balance until December 31 of the respective year received the share of the acquired profit.

It is noteworthy that anyone who has more than one FGTS account receives the corresponding amount in each one of them. To arrive at the amount that was deposited and check, it is necessary to multiply the FGTS balance until August 31, 2020 by 0.01863517.

How to check the balance

To check the balance and see how much has been deposited in their FGTS account, the worker can use the FGTS application, which is available free of charge for Android and IOS systems.

After downloading the application, all you have to do is login with your CPF data and password to have detailed access to the deposits made. It is also possible to carry out the consultation through the statement, requesting directly at Caixa Econômica Federal.

When will it be possible to withdraw

The fact that the amount of FGTS profits was transferred by Caixa to the workers’ accounts, in turn, does not indicate that it can be withdrawn. The rules remain the same, in other words, unfair dismissal, home financing, cases of some chronic diseases, among others.

It is also possible to choose the birthday loot in which a part can be withdrawn on the anniversary date or up to two months later.