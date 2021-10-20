Cauã Reymond is dragged by current while surfing in Maldives

Gabriel Elias – Special for Uai

posted on 10/19/2021 3:24 PM / updated on 10/19/2021 3:24 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

Actor Cauã Reymond is on vacation in the Maldives Islands and revealed that he lived a moment of suffocation. Last Sunday (17/10), the actor took a boat ride to surf with a group of friends.

The artist also said that the strong current at sea and a sudden wind took the surfers into the ocean and almost turned over the boat that served them as support.

“We went through a very delicate situation and if it hadn’t been for Anne, our guide, I don’t know what would have happened to us,” he said in the Instagram stories, referring to 20-year-old Brazilian surfer Anne dos Santos , who lives in the Maldives.

Cauã said: “We entered the sea with a lot of current, a lot of wind, we were trying to surf in front of an island, the whole group of about eight people ended up dispersing because of the current, she (Anne) went into the sea, he managed to bring the group together and after a conversation we decided it was better to head towards the live coral bench because the current was taking us into the ocean,” he described.

One of the actor’s friends even stuck his foot in urchins while trying to grab one of the reefs at sea. Cauã had to do the same to protect himself, but he wasn’t hurt. “He (Cauã’s friend) is having to take antibiotics. They had an adventure. They almost died. My big boy too,” said Mariana Goldfarb.

“The boat that took us almost capsized. After the adrenaline of the moment passed and we arrived back at the hotel, I realized that we went through a very delicate situation, and if it wasn’t for Anne, our guide, I wouldn’t I know what would have happened to us. After taking everyone to the island, she still came back to save two surfers, she had a commanding voice, she was very brave,” said the artist.