Ceará Police state that Zara used code to ‘alert’ the presence of blacks





The Civil Police of Ceará concluded in investigations that the Zara store, at Shopping Iguatemi, in Fortaleza, used a secret code so that employees were alert when a black man accessed the establishment.

The store’s sound system was responsible for issuing the alert sound with the expression ‘Zara Zerou’.

The Chief of Police of Ceará, Sérgio Pereira, considered the procedure “absurd” and “unacceptable”. “Witnesses who worked at the site claim that they were oriented to identify these people with stereotypes outside the store’s standard. From then on, she was treated as a harmful person, who should be closely monitored. This usually happened to people with simpler clothes and ‘people of color,’” he declared.

Also according to Pereira, the ‘Zara treatment’ was registered several times, including abroad, and demanded payment of compensation.

Investigations into the conduct of the chain of stores began after a lawyer complained that she had been prevented from accessing the establishment in September. Delegate Ana Paula Barroso filed a police report at the time, and the answer was that it was a ‘safety issue’ at the mall. The manager of the store that expelled her, Bruno Felipe Simões, was indicted for racism and the inquiry was sent to court.

