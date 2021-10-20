Ceará x Palmeiras: check time, where to watch, hunches and probable lineups – Play

It is a consensus that the postponement of Ceará’s matches in Serie A harmed the team, which saw their opponents score for two rounds without the club being able to do the same. So, falling to an uncomfortable position was inevitable and the proximity of the Z4 too, now 3 points. Therefore, the anxiety to immediately match the games to the opponents in order to understand the real situation of the team in the table. Today Alvinegro is the 14th place with 31 points in 25 games, two less than most of their direct rivals. And this Wednesday (20), the club plays one of these delayed games, valid for the 19th round, against Palmeiras, at 7 pm at Castelão.

Survey

where to watch

The match will be broadcast live by Premiere, Rádio Verdes Mares (Verdinha AM 810) and real time by Diário do Nordeste.

Time

A victory today against Palmeiras, a team that is in the G4, Libertadores finalist, but dropped in performance this season, could make Ceará gain two positions and open a greater advantage for the Z4, leaving the club in a more realistic position in the table, in the classification zone for the Copa Sudamericana.

Ceará’s moment is still of affirmation with coach Tiago Nunes, with good performances against São Paulo at Morumbi in 1 to 1 and against Bragantino in 2 to 2 in Castelão. In the last match, after being behind 2-0 playing a good match, Vozão sought the result and was applauded by the fans, who should support the team with more weight today by releasing 50% of Castelão’s capacity by the authorities.

Listen to CearáCast

victories

Coach Tiago Nunes praised the team in the two aforementioned games, but admitted that the lack of victories bothers them and that their path will come.

“In football, the issue of justice or injustice is relative. But we produced to win the game, we had numbers for that. What makes me hopeful about the future is that the team has been creating to win. The winning routine will return,” he said, after the duel against Bragantino.

And the coach has an important absence due to suspension: Bruno Pacheco, absolute holder at left-back, who received his 3rd yellow card against Bragantino, last Sunday. Kelvyn is the favorite to take over.

Subtitle:

One of Ceará’s changes for today should be the departure of Mendoza, who didn’t play well against Bragantino, with midfielder Lima coming on Photograph:

LC Moreira / SVM

In other roles, the coach can change the team, as some players who came against Bragantino have improved the team’s performance, such as Lima and Gabriel Santos.

At Palmeiras

Palmeiras comes from a victory over Internacional in the previous round, playing in São Paulo and will have 5 absences for the confrontation against Ceará. Midfielder Zé Rafael underwent routine exams, as he returned from a blow to his right ankle and became a doubt.

Danilo continues to transition between physical and technical aspects after suffering from shin splints on both legs, while Mayke, Jorge and Gabriel Menino continue to treat their injuries.

Probable Escalations

Ceará

Richard; Kelvyn, Gabriel Lacerda, Messiah, Igor; Fernando Sobral, Marlon, Vina; Lima, Erick and Cléber. Technician: Tiago Nunes

palm trees

Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gómez, Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Patrick de Paula, Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Ron and Luiz Adriano. Technician: Abel Ferreira

Datasheet

Location: Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date: 10/20/2021

Time: 19h

Referee: André Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)

Assistants: Cristhian Passos Sorence (GO) and Hugo Savio Xavier Correa (GO)

VAR: Héber Roberto Lopes (SC)