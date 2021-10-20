Ceará x Palmeiras: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

Ceará and Palmeiras enter the field this Wednesday (20) in a late game valid for round 19 of Série A of the Brazilian Championship. The ball rolls at 19:00 (GMT) at Arena Castelão. O ge tracks everything in real time.

Ceará comes from just one victory in the last five games. In the last four, three draws and one defeat. With only one triumph in the six commitments he has had so far, coach Tiago Nunes should promote changes in the starting lineup. In the table, Grandpa is 14th, with 31 points.

After ending a streak of five rounds without winning, Palmeiras is trying to regain strength in the fight for the top positions in the Brazilian Championship. The alviverde team has 43 points and occupies the fourth position in the tournament, 13 points behind the leader Atlético-MG.

O ge follow all the details in real time clicking here.

Ceará – technician: Tiago Nunes

With two games in hand, Ceará meets Palmeiras late commitment for round 19. Tiago Nunes will not be able to count on left-back Bruno Pacheco. Kelvyn must take over. Up front, Lima should return to ownership and Mendoza return to the bench.

Likely team: Richard, Igor, Messias, Gabriel Lacerda and Kelvyn; Marlon, Fernando Sobral, Vina; Lima, Cleber, Erick

hanging: Vina, Naressi, Cléber, Jael.

who is out: Bruno Pacheco (suspended). In DM: Wendson (left leg), Buiú (recovery) and Jacaré (transition).

Palmeiras – technician: Abel Ferreira

Absent from the match against Internacional due to a suspension, Wesley is once again at the disposal of the coaching team from Palma. The striker fights for a position in the offensive sector, which was formed by Raphael Veiga, Dudu, Rony and Luiz Adriano in the last round. Due to the physical wear and tear of the team, Abel Ferreira can run the squad in some positions.

Probable team: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael (Patrick de Paula) and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Ron and Luiz Adriano (Wesley).

hanging: Abel Ferreira, Deyverson, Gustavo Scarpa, Kuscevic, Ron and Zé Rafael.

who is out: Danilo (physical transition), Gabriel Menino (left ankle sprain), Jorge (left thigh injury) and Mayke (right knee arthroscopy).

