Ceará x Palmeiras: where to watch the duel for the Brasileirão, arbitration and squads

In a delayed match for the 19th round of Brasileirão, Ceará and Palmeiras face off this Wednesday (20th), at 19:00 (Brasilia time), at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza-CE.

In fourth place by Brasileirão with 43 points, Verdão won again in the competition after beating Internacional by 1-0, last Sunday (17), at Allianz Parque. Ceará, in turn, occupies the 13th position in the tournament with 31 points and, in the last round, drew 2-2 with Red Bull Bragantino, at Castelão.

Coach Tiago Nunes will have an important absence for the duel against Verdão for the Brasileirão. Left-back Bruno Pacheco received his third yellow card in the match against Red Bull Bragantino and is suspended for the match. The replacement must be athlete Kelvyn.

Palmeiras reappeared to start work to face Ceará this Wednesday. The novelty of the activities was the advance in Danilo’s recovery. The defensive midfielder went to the field and began the physical transition process, still in the stage of shin recovery in his right and left legs.

Gabriel Menino (left ankle sprain), Mayke (right knee arthroscopy) and Jorge (left thigh injury) are still being treated at the medical department. On the other hand, Wesley returns after serving a suspension for expulsion against Bahia.

Schedule, transmission, arbitration, probable escalations: data from Ceará x Palmeiras



Date: October 20, 2021, Wednesday;

Schedule: 19h (Brasilia time);

Local: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza-CE

Referee: André Luiz de Freitas Castro-GO

assistants: Cristhian Passos Sorence-GO and Hugo Sávio Xavier Correa-GO

VAR: Heber Roberto Lopes-SC, Éder Alexandre-SC and Márcio Eustáquio Sousa Santiago-MG

Streaming:

– Premiere (pay-per-view for all of Brazil);

– TNT Sports (pay TV), TNT Sports Stadium and HBO MAX (streaming apps).

CEARÁ: Richard; Igor, Messias, Gabriel Lacerda and Kelvyn; Marlon, Fernando Sobral and Vina; Mendoza, Erick and Cléber. Technician: Tiago Nunes

Embezzlement: Buiú, Jacaré and Wendson (injured);

suspended: Bruno Pacheco (3rd yellow card);

hanging: Tiago Nunes (technician), Vinicius, Jael, Pedro Naressi, Cléber, Jorginho and Saulo Mineiro;

come back from suspension: Nobody;

PALM TREES: Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gómez and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Patrick de Paula, Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Ron (Wesley) and Luiz Adriano. Technician: Abel Ferreira.

Embezzlement: Gabriel Menino, Jorge, Mayke and Zé Rafael (injured); Danilo (physical transition)

suspended: Nobody;

hanging: Rony, Gustavo Scarpa, Kuscevic, Zé Rafael, Deyverson and Abel Ferreira;

come back from suspension: Wesley.