Check out the embezzlement of Ceará and Palmeiras for the Serie A duel at Castelão – Jogada

After the 2-2 draw with Bragantino, the Ceará turns the attention to the duel with another team from São Paulo. The opponent at the time is the palm trees, at 7:15 pm this Wednesday (20), in a late game for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. For the match, Grandpa will go with almost full strength, while Verdão will have five absences.

Coach Tiago Nunes has an important absence due to suspension: Bruno Pacheco, absolute holder at left-back, who received his 3rd yellow card against Bragantino, last Sunday.

In addition to this embezzlement, Grandpa continues with players in the medical department: Wendson, who continues to recover from damage to the peroneal nerve of his left leg; Buiú, in post-surgical recovery; and Alligator in transition. Luiz Otávio is doubtful because of muscle pain.

in the summer

Palmeiras comes from a victory over Internacional in the previous round, playing in São Paulo and will have 5 absences for the confrontation against Ceará.

Subtitle:

Midfielder Danilo defrauds Palmeiras against Ceará Photograph:

Cesar Greco / SE Palmeiras

Midfielder Zé Rafael underwent routine exams, as he returned from a blow to his right ankle and became a doubt.

Danilo continues to transition between physical and technical aspects after suffering from shin splints on both legs, while Mayke, Jorge and Gabriel Menino continue to treat their injuries.