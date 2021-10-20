Chelsea’s ex-target trades football for porn in England | International

Reproduction/Instagram Danny Mountain is a porn actor in Great Britain

With a promising start in football, Danny Mountain chose to shine on completely different pitches. The 37-year-old Brit is part of the pornographic film industry, and is currently the highest paid actor in the field in Britain.

he played for most of his adolescence in the youth teams at Southampton, England. According to the British newspaper ‘Daily Star’, his performances still in youth aroused the interest of teams like Chelsea, West Ham and Tottenham.

Danny has had his career cut short due to a knee injury. Through his girlfriend, he met people in the porn industry and became interested in the profession.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but I was full of confidence. I wasn’t nervous at all about the sexual part. I was worried about talking to the camera. I couldn’t control my face I was so nervous,” he told the British newspaper.

The former player says that the new profession shocked his mother, but that his father supported him in the new challenge.

“When I told my mom, she was a little shocked. She had the same mindset as a lot of people. She thought she was going to be despicable. But we had a serious conversation about it and after a few months she stopped worrying. worried that I was okay because I was only 19, but I was having so much fun and flying all over the world. She noticed how happy I was.”