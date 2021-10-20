China receives Olympic flame from Winter Games amid protests | winter Olympics

Yu Zaiqing, vice chairman of the Beijing-2022 Winter Olympics organizing committee, received the Olympic flame on Tuesday in Athens, Greece. The ceremony did not receive public due to the pandemic, in addition to having a large police apparatus due to protests against the holding of the Games in China.
Zaiqing left the Panathenaic stadium, located in the Greek capital, with the lantern containing the Olympic flame, which was lit the day before on the Acropolis of Antennae, as per tradition. The Winter Olympics start on February 4, 2022.
China received the Olympic flame ahead of the Winter Olympics, which takes place next year in Beijing — Photo: LOUIZA VRADI/Reuters
On Monday, while lighting the torch, a group managed to carry a banner saying “No to the Genocide Games” and a flag of Tibet, which is fighting to become an independent country from China.
Group protests against the holding of the Winter Olympics in China — Photo: COSTA BALTAS/Reuters
The group called “No Beijing 2022” is against holding the Winter Games in the Chinese capital, saying it would “contaminate the sacred tradition of the Olympics” to hold the event in China, accusing the country of being one of the most repressive on the planet in matters of freedom, democracy and human rights.