China reportedly fired hypersonic missile through low Earth orbit

The US accuses China of having launched an experimental hypersonic missile, which circled low-Earth orbit before hitting its target, anonymous sources told the Financial Times website. According to the publication, US intelligence agencies are surprised by the Asian power’s progress in very high-range weapons.

“We have no idea how they [a China] they did that”, commented one of the informants to the FT. The Chinese missile would have circled the planet through low Earth orbit until reaching the original target, which missed by about 40 kilometers. “The test showed that China has made amazing progress in hypersonic weapons and is much more advanced than US officials imagined,” pointed out two of the sources consulted by the report.

A hypersonic missile surpasses five times the speed of sound and can bypass ground defenses (Image: Forest Katsch/Pexels)

A professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) who specializes in Chinese nuclear weapons, Taylor Fravel said that a nuclear weapon that follows the molds of a hypersonic glider vehicle could bypass the US defense system. “Hypersonic glider vehicles fly on lower trajectories and can maneuver during flight, which makes tracking and destruction difficult,” he explained.

It wasn’t a missile, claims China

In response to the Financial Times website report, a spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry said it was not a missile, but a space vehicle aimed at transporting people that was undergoing a “routine test”. Furthermore, the test would have taken place in July, not August, as pointed out in the US intelligence report mentioned by the sources.

Having vehicles ready for reuse as soon as they reach the ground is important for China, as it provides a cheaper and more convenient method for traveling into space, the ministry official pointed out.

US and Russia also develop hypersonic missiles

The report points out that the United States and Russia are also focusing on the development of hypersonic vehicles, which reinforces this trend in the military sector — hypersonic rockets fly at five times the speed of sound (1,238 km/h at sea level). Obviously, the existence of a missile along these lines does not imply that the model will be launched in an eventual attack, but the tests have fueled tensions between the world’s great powers.

