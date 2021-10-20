Chinese disinterest complicates the market situation in Brazil, says Safras

The physical live cattle market once again faced a drop in the prices of arroba in the main production and commercialization centers in the country. According to the analyst at Safras & Mercado, Fernando Henrique Iglesias, the prospect of a fall over the course of the week, the business environment still suggests new purchase attempts below the average reference by meatpackers.

The lack of information about China continues to put pressure on the market. The Federal Government of Brazil is still looking for alternatives to solve the imbroglio as soon as possible, but the Chinese authorities do not show any real interest in resuming purchases of Brazilian beef after the mad cow cases have already been cleared up.

According to information supplied by Safras, a batch of Brazilian beef would have been rejected at Chinese customs, and the slaughterhouses would be trying to relocate the cargo to the port of Hong Kong or Vietnam.

“The scenario proves to be very challenging for both the industry and cattle breeders. Every day without China on the buyer’s side, the situation for Brazilian beef cattle raising becomes more difficult”, emphasizes Iglesias.

With this, in São Paulo, Capital, the reference for the arroba do boi was R$ 267 in the term modality. In Goiânia (GO), the at sign was priced at R$ 250. In Dourados (MS), the at sign was indicated at R$ 267. In Cuiabá, the at sign was traded for R$ 257. In Uberaba, Minas Gerais, prices a BRL 257.

Wholesale

Already beef prices were stable at wholesale. The business environment remains complicated, still on a bearish bias. “The scenario remains very complicated, with China’s delay in resuming imports of Brazilian beef, the possibility for slaughterhouses to make available beef stored in cold rooms in the domestic market is increasing, since there are no markets with the China’s consumption potential. This movement tends to contaminate other animal proteins, such as chicken and pork”, said the analyst.

The front quarter was priced at R$ 20.70 per kilo. Forequarter is still quoted at R$14 per kilo. Needle tip is priced at R$ 13.80 per kilo.