Cine Marquise opens at Conjunto Nacional after delays due to the pandemic – 10/19/2021 – Cinema

Closed since February last year, the cinema located in Conjunto Nacional underwent a renovation, gained a new name and finally returns to work in the Avenida Paulista region, in São Paulo. In one of the city’s most traditional cultural spaces, the old Cinearte is now the new Cine Marquise, which opens its doors this Wednesday, the 20th, with new architecture and programming.

The place even rehearsed an opening in March of this year, but the tightening of the quarantine hindered the completion of the works — the cinema is now open with sponsorship from Sabesp, Emae (Empresa Metropolitana de Águas e Energia) and Globoplay.

​The streaming platform is even named after the only two rooms in the place, which are called Globoplay 1 and Globoplay 2. But it is a common sponsorship, not a content partnership between the companies — whoever goes to the cinema will not be able to watch the premiere from the new season of “Secret Truths” or to documentaries about ex-BBBs that pop up on the platform, for example.

In the coming weeks, one of the rooms will be entirely dedicated to the films of the 45th São Paulo International Film Festival, which opens this Wednesday (20th) and runs until November 3rd. Some of the films available there are “Night Passed In Soho” and the national “Sailor of the Mountains.” New titles should come out in the coming weeks.

The other room will be dedicated to the premieres and blockbusters of the moment. It starts working on Thursday, the 21st, and the highlight of the program will be “Duna”, a long-awaited film based on a classic science fiction book, with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in the cast.

The Globoplay 1 room has 370 seats, while the other has only 96 seats available. But for now both will run at 50% full capacity because of security protocols against Covid. There is also a difference in the types of seating: in addition to the traditional chair, there is a shared chair that can hold two people — but the cost to sit in it is higher, of course, with entire tickets starting at R$36.

Tickets must be purchased on the ingresso.com website or in person at the Cheirin Bão cafeteria, which has been open since February, or at the cinema bomboniere. Tickets for films on the traditional circuit start at R$26 for full tickets. Tickets for the Mostra’s films will not be sold at the Cine Marquise – to find out how to buy in the festival’s app, click here.

When waiting for the session, the café serves hot drinks, cheese bread and cornbread. If the choice is more alcoholic, the cinema closed a partnership with the brewery Tarantino.

But don’t forget to wear a mask if you leave the house. And good movie.