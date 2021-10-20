City walks where PSG suffered to come out with a draw

Manchester City thrashed Club Brugge by 5-1, at the Jan Breydel stadium, in Belgium, in a match valid for the third round of Group A of the Champions League. The result in itself is not a surprise, the English team has a stronger team with greater investment. However, at the same stadium, the Belgian team not only held the tie against the famous Paris Saint-Germain, but could have come away with the victory.

On September 15, Messi, Neymar and Mbappé played together for the first time, precisely against Brugge. The expectation was very high, as the trio of attackers individually is among the best in the world. That expectation didn’t come true, PSG even got ahead with Ander Herrera, but even before the break, Vanaken tied for the Belgians.

According to SofaScore, a website specializing in statistics, Brugge had seven finishes on goal and six corners in that match. The French only kicked four balls into goal and just two corner shots.

The highlight of that match went to striker Charles De Ketelaere, who stole many balls from the Paris defense and did very well in aerial duels. On the side of the team led by Mauricio Pochettino, the best on the field was goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who made six saves.

Today, against the English, the Belgian team could not play the same football as in the Champions League debut. Halfway through the second half, the Citizens were already winning 4-0. At the end of the game, Vanaken even scored the goal of honor, but Mahrez still had time to score his second goal and declare the score of the match 5-1 — in addition of the Algerian striker with two goals, Cole Palmer, João Cancelo and Kyle Walker also scored.

With the result, Manchester City reached six points and is the vice-leader of Group A. PSG, who beat RB Leipzig by 3 to 2, is in the lead and has 7 points. Brugge is third with 4.