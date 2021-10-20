Climate change is caused by humans — and 99% of studies claim it

According to a new study led by the Alliance for Science, more than 99% of scientific articles published in recent years agree that climate change is linked to human action. The survey, which reviewed 8,125 climate studies, highlights the importance of recognizing the main role played by greenhouse gas emissions for the world to face this growing climate problem.

Mark Lynas, an Alliance for Science researcher and lead author of the study, explained that he and his team are virtually certain that the consensus is well above 99% and that there is therefore no room for doubt about the negative human influence on climate. from the earth. There is no shortage of current examples of the devastating impacts of climate change, which are already affecting nature, the economy and the world’s population.

(Image: Reproduction/Mark Lynas et al.)

Despite the result of this research, many public opinion surveys, as well as that of politicians, reveal that there is still a significant debate among scientists regarding the true cause of climate change. More than diagnosing the consensus, it is necessary to quantify it. “So as to avoid negotiating handpicked roles is often the way these arguments are carried out in the public sphere,” added Lynas.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

For the study, researchers randomly examined 3,000 studies out of 8,125 climate articles published between 2012 and 2020. Of that total, only four were skeptical that climate change was caused by human action. When the team used an algorithm to review all the articles, that number rose to 28 — classified as either implicitly or explicitly skeptical.

An article recently published in Nature Geoscience revealed how climate change caused by humans has raised the temperatures of lakes around the world, in addition to causing the decrease in ice cover. The study, conducted by the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB), also evaluated the different future scenarios according to the levels of global warming expected from the data from the Climate Change Initiative of the European Space Agency (ESA).

(Image: Playback/ESA)

For every 1 °C that the planet’s average temperature rises, it is estimated that lakes heat up by 0.9 °C and lose 9.7 days of ice cover. “This is clear evidence that human-induced climate change has an impact on lakes,” said Iestyn Woolway, former ESA Fellow and study co-author.

The researchers emphasize the great importance of the Paris Agreement for the protection of the Earth system as a whole. “If we manage to drastically reduce our emissions in the coming decades, we can still avoid the worst consequences for lakes around the world,” said Wim Thiery, climate specialist at VUB. Running away from our responsibility to the planet is no longer possible.

The article reporting the consensus of climate studies was published in Environmental Research Letters.

Source: Phys.org, ESA